The best of Motorola's mid-range product line is coming to the U.S. at the end of September.

Back in August, Motorola quietly unveiled revamped "special edition" versions of its popular Moto G5 and G5 Plus smartphones, aptly titled Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus.

Today, the larger and more expensive of those two phones goes up for pre-order at a number of U.S. retailers prior to its release September 29.

Available in Lunar Gray or Blush Gold, and in 32GB ($229.99) or 64GB ($299.99) variants, the phone sports a larger 5.5-inch 1080p panel than the regular G5 Plus, and has more metal (this one is called an all-metal body) and an upgraded dual camera system, with two 13MP sensors. Keep in mind that both variants are $50 until September 28, after which time they'll rise to $279.99 and $349.99 respectively.

The phone still runs the same Snapdragon 625 processor as its Moto G5 Plus counterpart, but the $229 32GB entry level model comes with 3GB of RAM instead of 2GB, while the 64GB variant maintains the same 4GB of RAM. When purchased unlocked, the phone works with all four major U.S. carriers, including Verizon and Sprint.

Motorola will continue to sell the Moto G5 Plus in the U.S. for the foreseeable future, and once the special pricing ends, the G5S Plus will sit some $50 more than the older model.

This week, Motorola also announced that its Moto X4 "budget flagship" would be coming to the U.S. both as an Android One/Project Fi device and unlocked through Motorola retail.

