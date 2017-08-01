The Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus are special editions of the Moto G5 series, but they're intriguing on their own.

The phones had been rumored for some time, but Motorola's newest additions to the G5 line, the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus, are official. Featuring the same iconic looks as the earlier phones, the big changes are in screen size, battery size, build quality and, perhaps most important, camera. The Moto G5S gets a higher-resolution 16MP shooter while the G5S Plus goes dual camera, with two 13MP sensors.

Of course, both of these propositions come with a higher price. Is it worth it? That's for you to decide.

Category Moto G5S Moto G5S Plus
Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Display 5.2-inch LCD 1920x1080 (424 ppi)
Corning Gorilla Glass 3		 5.5-inch LCD 1920x1080 (401 ppi)
Gorilla Glass 3
Processor Snapdragon 430 1.4GHz octa-core
Adreno 505 GPU		 Snapdragon 625 2GHz octa-core
Adreno 506 GPU
Storage 32GB 32/64GB
Expandable microSD card up to 128GB microSD card up to 128GB
RAM 3GB 3GB/4GB
Rear Camera 16MP, f/2.0, PDAF 2x13MP, f/2.0
depth editor
Front Camera 5MP, f/2.0
wide-angle lens, LED flash		 8MP, f/2.0
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11n dual-band
Bluetooth 4.2		 Wi-Fi 802.11n dual-band
Bluetooth 4.2
NFC (except U.S.)
Battery 3000mAh
Non-removable		 3000mAh
Non-removable
Charging Micro-USB
10W rapid charger		 Micro-USB
15W TurboPower charger
Water resistance Water-repellant nano-coating Water-repellant nano-coating
Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor
Dimensions 150 x 73.5 x 8.2-9.5 mm 153.5 x 76.2 x 8.0-9.7 mm
Weight 157g 168 g
Colors Lunar Gray, Find Gold, Lunar gray, Blush Gold
Price 249 EUR 299 EUR / USD tbd
U.S. Availability No Yes