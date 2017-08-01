The Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus are special editions of the Moto G5 series, but they're intriguing on their own.
The phones had been rumored for some time, but Motorola's newest additions to the G5 line, the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus, are official. Featuring the same iconic looks as the earlier phones, the big changes are in screen size, battery size, build quality and, perhaps most important, camera. The Moto G5S gets a higher-resolution 16MP shooter while the G5S Plus goes dual camera, with two 13MP sensors.
Of course, both of these propositions come with a higher price. Is it worth it? That's for you to decide.
|Category
|Moto G5S
|Moto G5S Plus
|Operating System
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Display
|5.2-inch LCD 1920x1080 (424 ppi)
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|5.5-inch LCD 1920x1080 (401 ppi)
Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|Snapdragon 430 1.4GHz octa-core
Adreno 505 GPU
|Snapdragon 625 2GHz octa-core
Adreno 506 GPU
|Storage
|32GB
|32/64GB
|Expandable
|microSD card up to 128GB
|microSD card up to 128GB
|RAM
|3GB
|3GB/4GB
|Rear Camera
|16MP, f/2.0, PDAF
|2x13MP, f/2.0
depth editor
|Front Camera
|5MP, f/2.0
wide-angle lens, LED flash
|8MP, f/2.0
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11n dual-band
Bluetooth 4.2
|Wi-Fi 802.11n dual-band
Bluetooth 4.2
NFC (except U.S.)
|Battery
|3000mAh
Non-removable
|3000mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|Micro-USB
10W rapid charger
|Micro-USB
15W TurboPower charger
|Water resistance
|Water-repellant nano-coating
|Water-repellant nano-coating
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor
|Fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|150 x 73.5 x 8.2-9.5 mm
|153.5 x 76.2 x 8.0-9.7 mm
|Weight
|157g
|168 g
|Colors
|Lunar Gray, Find Gold,
|Lunar gray, Blush Gold
|Price
|249 EUR
|299 EUR / USD tbd
|U.S. Availability
|No
|Yes
