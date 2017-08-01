The Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus are special editions of the Moto G5 series, but they're intriguing on their own.

The phones had been rumored for some time, but Motorola's newest additions to the G5 line, the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus, are official. Featuring the same iconic looks as the earlier phones, the big changes are in screen size, battery size, build quality and, perhaps most important, camera. The Moto G5S gets a higher-resolution 16MP shooter while the G5S Plus goes dual camera, with two 13MP sensors.

Of course, both of these propositions come with a higher price. Is it worth it? That's for you to decide.