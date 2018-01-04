Who needs Oreo when you have Nougat, right?
Back in 2016, Motorola released three entries in its G-series with the Moto G4, G4 Play, and G4 Plus. The G4 and G4 Plus were both updated to Nougat later in the year, but the same could never be said for the G4 Play. Motorola was running Nougat soak tests for the G4 Play at one point in 2017, but an official over-the-air update was never released.
Now, in January of 2018, this is finally changing. One Redditor shared a screenshot of their G4 Play, and sure enough, it's running Android 7.1.1 Nougat (a version of Android that's now 13 months old) with the November 2017 security patch.
We aren't sure why it took Motorola so long to get Nougat pushed to the G4 Play, but we're certainly glad that it's finally here. Unfortunately, don't expect to be using Oreo at any point in the future. This is the last planned update that Motorola has for the G4 Play, but considering that this is a phone nearing two years of age that had a retail price of $99, that's not all that surprising.
Moto G4 and G4 Plus
- Moto G4 Plus review
- Moto G4 and G4 Plus specs
- The latest Moto G4 news
- Join our Moto G4 and G4 Plus forums!
Moto G4:
Moto G4 Plus:
Reader comments
Moto G4 Play finally has Android 7.1.1 Nougat 13 months later
How about my G4 Plus? It's still on 7.0..
The G4+ is slated to get Oreo sometime in the future.
that future is 1 year from now.
you would be fool if you buy moto for updates, the best phone to get update faster but not faster than pixel is Android one devices
Same with my wife's. It's pitiful.
There's hope for my Moto E4!!!!
Moto E4 is already running 7.1.1
Uh...I mean a year later we might get Oreo...
I really hope Treble fixes this nonsense, especially in regards to custom roms.
Hey, my AndroidOne Moto X4 still doesn't have Oreo either.
Whatever happened to the Motorola owned by Google that actually had better software updates than the Nexus program?
I know
didnt you hear google sold motorola?
dont expect the same from Lenovo. if you need good update then the phone you need to buy is pixel 1(or pixel 2 if u have money) because trust me this device will get more update than any recent devices.
They had like two phones to support.
With the G5s ahead of it, plus not being the flagship...
Yeah.
Set the right expectations.