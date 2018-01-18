The Moto Folio protects your phone and has a slot for holding a credit card or ID.

Since the first Moto Z came out in 2016, Motorola's been building its Moto Mod collection at a pretty steady rate. Motorola used CES 2018 to show off two of the most interesting Mods to-date, but ahead of that, it's released another one that might be one of its most practical – the Moto Folio.

Folio cases for phones aren't anything new, but since this is a Moto Mod, the Moto Folio easily attaches to the back of your Moto Z handset using its magnetic connection system. The back and front of your phone are protected from any drops or scratches, and on the inside of the Moto Folio is a slot for storing either a credit card or ID.

The Moto Folio is available in three colors, including Super Black, Fine Gold, and Grape Juice. It has a retail price of $14.99 (making it the most inexpensive Moto Mod to date), but you can purchase it now from Motorola's website for just $11.24.

