The Moto E series is more about price point and value than raw specs, but you still want to know what you're getting inside your affordable phone. Here's the full spec sheet for the Moto E5, Moto E5 Play and Moto E5 Plus.

Category Moto E5 Moto E5 Play Moto E5 Plus
Operating system Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo
Display 5.7-inch IPS LCD, 1440x720 (18:9)
Gorilla Glass 3		 5.2-inch IPS LCD, 1280 x 720 (16:9) 6-inch IPS LCD, 1440x720 (18:9)
Gorilla Glass 3
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core
Adreno 308 GPU		 Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 or 427 quad-core
Adreno 308 GPU		 Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core
Adreno 505 GPU
Storage 16GB 16GB 32GB
Expandable MicroSD up to 128GB MicroSD up to 128GB MicroSD up to 128GB
RAM 2GB 2GB 3GB
Rear camera 13MP, 1.12-micron, f/2.0, PDAF 8MP, 1.12-micron, f/2.0 12MP, 1.25-micron, f/2.0, laser AF
Front camera 5MP, LED flash 5MP, LED flash 8MP, 1.12-micron, f/2.2, LED flash
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, FM radio
GPS, GLONASS		 Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, FM radio
GPS, GLONASS		 Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, FM radio
GPS, GLONASS
Audio Single loudspeaker
3.5 mm headphone jack		 Single loudspeaker
3.5 mm headphone jack		 Single loudspeaker
3.5 mm headphone jack
Battery 4000mAh
Non-removable		 2800mAh
Removable		 5000mAh
Non-removable
Charging Micro-USB
TurboPower 10W		 Micro-USB
5W or 10W charger		 Micro-USB
TurboPower 15W
Water resistance Water repellent coating Water repellent coating Water repellent coating
Security Rear fingerprint sensor Rear fingerprint sensor Rear fingerprint sensor
Dimensions 154.4 x 72.2 x 8.95 mm
174 g		 151 x 74 x 8.85 mm
150 g		 161.9 x 75.3 x 9.35 mm
200 g