The Moto E series is more about price point and value than raw specs, but you still want to know what you're getting inside your affordable phone. Here's the full spec sheet for the Moto E5, Moto E5 Play and Moto E5 Plus.
|Category
|Moto E5
|Moto E5 Play
|Moto E5 Plus
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Display
|5.7-inch IPS LCD, 1440x720 (18:9)
Gorilla Glass 3
|5.2-inch IPS LCD, 1280 x 720 (16:9)
|6-inch IPS LCD, 1440x720 (18:9)
Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core
Adreno 308 GPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 or 427 quad-core
Adreno 308 GPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core
Adreno 505 GPU
|Storage
|16GB
|16GB
|32GB
|Expandable
|MicroSD up to 128GB
|MicroSD up to 128GB
|MicroSD up to 128GB
|RAM
|2GB
|2GB
|3GB
|Rear camera
|13MP, 1.12-micron, f/2.0, PDAF
|8MP, 1.12-micron, f/2.0
|12MP, 1.25-micron, f/2.0, laser AF
|Front camera
|5MP, LED flash
|5MP, LED flash
|8MP, 1.12-micron, f/2.2, LED flash
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, FM radio
GPS, GLONASS
|Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, FM radio
GPS, GLONASS
|Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, FM radio
GPS, GLONASS
|Audio
|Single loudspeaker
3.5 mm headphone jack
|Single loudspeaker
3.5 mm headphone jack
|Single loudspeaker
3.5 mm headphone jack
|Battery
|4000mAh
Non-removable
|2800mAh
Removable
|5000mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|Micro-USB
TurboPower 10W
|Micro-USB
5W or 10W charger
|Micro-USB
TurboPower 15W
|Water resistance
|Water repellent coating
|Water repellent coating
|Water repellent coating
|Security
|Rear fingerprint sensor
|Rear fingerprint sensor
|Rear fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|154.4 x 72.2 x 8.95 mm
174 g
|151 x 74 x 8.85 mm
150 g
|161.9 x 75.3 x 9.35 mm
200 g