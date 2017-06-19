Motorola's budget lineup is getting increasingly crowded.
Lenovo is known for rolling out several phones at the same price point, with minor differences between them to justify their existence. With the Chinese company now hedging its bets on Motorola, it was inevitable that we would see a bevy of new phones under the Moto banner.
Motorola launched the Moto G5 and G5 Plus back at Mobile World Congress, and over the course of the last month, we've seen the Moto C series followed by the Moto E series.
With the Moto C series now forming the entry-level tier, the Moto E series is positioned just under the Moto G5 and G5 Plus. With so many phones launching in such a short duration, Motorola's lineup in this segment is getting increasingly crowded. It doesn't help matters that the naming convention of the Moto E series is one generation behind that of the Moto G phones, making the E4 look older in comparison to the G5.
To further confound matters, Motorola decided to launch nine million variants of each device. The Moto G5 series has over ten SKUs, and the Moto E4 is powered either by a Snapdragon 425 (427 on Sprint) or a MediaTek MT6737. Motorola has been struggling to roll out quick updates, and it isn't making things any easier for itself by introducing models powered by two different chipsets — if history is any indication, the MediaTek version won't receive updates as fast as the Snapdragon model.
Before we take a look at what differentiates the Moto E4 from the G5 and the E4 Plus from the G5 Plus, here's a look at the detailed specs on offer:
|Category
|Moto E4
|Moto E4 Plus
|Moto G5
|Moto G5 Plus
|Operating System
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Display
|5.0-inch 720p (1280x720) IPS LCD display
294ppi pixel density
|5.5-inch 720p (1280x720) IPS LCD display
294ppi pixel density
|5.0-inch 1080p (1920x1080) IPS LCD display
441ppi pixel density
|5.2-inch 1080p (1920x1080) IPS LCD display
424ppi pixel density
|SoC
|Quad-core 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 (global)
Quad-core 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 (U.S.)
Quad-core 1.4GHz Snapdragon 427 (Sprint)
|Quad-core 1.4GHz Snapdragon 427 (North America)
Quad-core 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 (global)
|Octa-core 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430
|Octa-core 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625
|GPU
|Mali-T720 (global)
Adreno 308 (North America)
|Mali-T720 (global)
Adreno 308 (North America)
|Adreno 505
|Adreno 506
|RAM
|2GB
|2GB (North America)
3GB (global)
|2GB/3G
|2GB/3GB/4GB
|Storage
|16GB
|16GB/32GB
|16GB/32GB
|32GB/64GB
|Rear camera
|8MP f/2.2 lens
1080p@30fps (North America)
720p@30fps (Global)
|13MP f/2.0 lens
1080p@30fps (North America)
720p@30fps (Global)
|13MP f/2.0 lens
PDAF
1080p@30fps
|12MP f/1.7 lens
PDAF, Auto HDR
4K@30fps
|Front shooter
|5MP with f/2.2 lens
|5MP with f/2.2 lens
|5MP with f/2.2 lens
|5MP with f/2.2 lens
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.1 (North America)
Bluetooth 4.2 (global)
|Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.1 (North America)
Bluetooth 4.2 (global)
|Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.2
|Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.2
NFC (global)
|Battery
|2800mAh
Removable
|5000mAh
Non-removable
|2800mAh
Removable
|3000mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|Micro-USB 2.0
|Micro-USB 2.0
|Micro-USB 2.0
|Micro-USB 2.0
|Security
|Front fingerprint sensor
|Front fingerprint sensor
|Front fingerprint sensor
|Front fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|144.7 x 72.3 x 9.3mm
|155 x 77.5 x 9.6mm
|144.3 x 73 x 9.5mm
|150.2 x 74 x 7.7mm
|Weight
|151g
|198g
|145g
|155g
|Colors
|Licorice Black, Fine Gold (North America)
Iron Grey, Blush Gold, Full Blush Gold, Oxford Blue (global)
|Iron Grey, Fine Gold, Oxford Blue
|Lunar Grey, Fine Gold, Sapphire Blue
|Lunar Grey, Fine Gold
Now that we have a clearer understanding of what's going on, it's easy to see that the Moto E series is the more affordable alternative to the Moto G5 lineup — the E4 and E4 Plus have 720p displays, whereas the G5 and G5 Plus offer Full HD panels. The same goes for the chipsets, with the E4 and E4 Plus boasting quad-core chipsets while the G5 series is running octa-core CPUs. What's great is that Motorola is rolling out a unified design aesthetic, making the entry-level Moto E4 virtually indistinguishable to the $300 G5 Plus.
That said, there are a few distinguishing features on the hardware front that make individual phones stand out. For instance, if you're looking for a phone with incredible battery life, the E4 Plus looks like it'll last at least two days, thanks to its combination of a massive 5000mAh battery, efficient chipset, and 720p display. When it comes to the Moto G5 Plus, the camera takes center stage — as we've seen in our review, the camera is the best available in this segment.
The Moto E4 is great value, but it may not get updates on time (or at all).
Finally, there's the pricing: the Moto E4 starts at just $129, with the E4 Plus set to retail for $179. The Moto G5 is $20 more than the E4 Plus at $199, and the G5 Plus is the costliest of the lot, with the base variant starting off at $229. The Moto E4 is unbeatable when you consider the value proposition, but the uncertainty regarding updates makes it a risky bet.
The E4 Plus would've been a much better device were it not for the 720p display, but that's not supported in the anemic GPUs found in the Snapdragon 425/427 and MT6737 SoCs. Talking about the G5, the device is the all-rounder in this list, offering a decent balance between specs and affordability. Of course, if you want one of the best budget phones available today, opt for the G5 Plus.
With so many devices on the horizon, the only question that remains is if Motorola can continue to roll out regular updates to its ever-growing portfolio. Fast updates and an unencumbered user interface were two of the biggest selling points of Motorola phones following its re-entry into the smartphone segment, but with nine phones set to debut in 2017, its engineering resources will be stretched thin.
The best one you can afford.
Or the one that does everything that you need it to. I doubt that the people looking at buying these phones are power users that need high end specs.
I get that updates matter. They should matter.
But does it actually matter to the intended market for these devices?
And how does Motorola's track record compare to others in, let's say, India's market? How well are Samsung, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo, Vivo, Micromax, Intex, Lava, and Karbonn doing with Android OS and security updates?
OPPO and Vivo are doing great when it comes to security updates, but their devices never get platform updates on time. Xiaomi is also good when it comes to security updates. Samsung is on a tear in the country in the high-end segment (India's usually the first market for platform and security updates). Local brands have largely admitted defeat, and their market share reflects that.
Xiaomi used to be good with updates but that's not the case anymore. My 1 year 2 months old phone is stuck with Andoid 5.x and they promise Android 6.0 when they were selling it and I have not received any security update in months, the last one was probably 6 months ago.
Just buy the Lenovo P2. Best of them all
I have the G5 Plus and I'm very impressed with the hardware for the price, but I'm stuck on Android 7.0 with the January 2017 security update. It seems that Motorola has made a great device cheaper by skimping on after sale support.
Meatier - I was going to say the same thing - I only have 7.0 on my G5+
Was there an update going out recently?
This is very helpful thank you. The Moto E4 appears to be the G5 Play that never was. I considered it.
Frankly it's none of the Motos for me. I've already been burned by their updating policies. I'll be getting a Nokia 3 instead. They are making public commitments to update software, and with the 8.0 release, that should make it far easier for any chance of post-8 updates thanks to project treble.