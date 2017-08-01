Motorola is bringing its battery monster Moto E4 Plus to the U.S. for a $50 premium over the regular Moto E4.

Motorola is on a device release tear. Just days before its Moto Z2 Force flagship is expected to hit carriers Stateside, the company is announcing the availability of its entry-level Moto E4 Plus for the unlocked and carrier markets.

While the metal-and-plastic phone shares many characteristics of its $129.99 Moto E4 sibling, the biggest difference is in its size — both in sheer volume and weight, and in the corresponding expansion of the battery. Whereas the Moto E4 has a 5-inch display and a 2800mAh battery, the E4 Plus ups the ante to 5.5 inches (at the same 720p) and a massive 5000mAh battery. Also improved is the camera, up from 8MP to 13MP on the Plus.

Full Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus specs

Starting August 3 (that's this Thursday for those keeping track), the Moto E4 Plus will be available for pre-order at Verizon prepaid (locked) and unlocked at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Fry's, Motorola.com and Newegg. It will be available to purchase August 11.

Following that, the phone will come to Sprint and Ting, along with some other retailers, on August 11, and Republic Wireless on August 14. Motorola says the Moto E4 Plus will also eventually be an Amazon Prime Exclusive Phone, but the price and release date are not yet final.

We have a Moto E4 Plus in the lab and are testing its longevity now, but you'll have to give us a few days — this thing just won't die.

