Get two-day battery life and a near-stock Android experience with the Moto E4 Plus.

Motorola is expanding its catalog in India, and the latest addition is the Moto E4 series. The Moto E4 Plus will go up for sale later today on Flipkart for ₹9,999, and the smaller Moto E4 will be available at thousands of retail stores across India for ₹8,999.

The highlight of the Moto E4 Plus is the 5000mAh battery, which should easily last two days with moderate use. The phone features a 5.5-inch 720p display, 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage, two SIM card slots along with a dedicated microSD slot, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, 802.11 a/b/g/n, and LTE connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Moto E4 sports a 5.0-inch 720p panel, and is powered by the same 1.3GHz MT6797 chipset as the E4 Plus. You get 2GB of RAm, 16GB storage, microSD slot, an 8MP camera at the back, 5MP shooter up front, LTE, and a 2800mAh battery. Both phones run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

As is the case with all Motorola phones, there are several launch-day offers available. If you're an Idea subscriber, you can get 84GB of data (1GB a day) for just ₹443. You will also receive a two-month subscription to Hotstar premium for free, and get ₹850 off on the Pulse 2 wired headset. Flipkart is also offering a buyback guarantee, through which you'll get up to ₹4,000 when you decide to upgrade.

The Moto E4 Plus will go up for sale starting 11:59 p.m. IST on Flipkart. Who's interested?

See at Flipkart