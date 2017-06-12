What magic do the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus have inside? Here's what you need to know.
Bringing the success of the Moto G line down to more affordable price points, the Moto E4 and E4 Plus are tactical moves intended to fill out gaps in Motorola's market coverage. Both phones maintain similar looks to the earlier Moto G line, and to all of Motorola's current-generation phones in general, but pare back much of the spec sheet to keep the price as low as possible.
Here's what we're looking at with the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus.
|Category
|Moto E4
|Moto E4 Plus
|Operating System
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Display
|5-inch LCD 1280x720 (294 ppi)
|5.5-inch LCD 1280x720 (267 ppi)
|Processor
|Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core, Adreno 308 GPU (Verizon, MetroPCS)
Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz quad-core, Adreno 308 GPU (Sprint)
MediaTek MT6737 1.3GHz quad-core, Mali T720 MP1 GPU (ROW)
|Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz quad-core, Adreno 308 GPU (North America)
MediaTek MT6737 1.3GHz quad-core, Mali T720 MP1 GPU (ROW)
|Storage
|16GB
|16/32GB
|Expandable
|microSD card up to 128GB
|microSD card up to 128GB
|RAM
|2GB (NA)
|2GB or 3GB (ROW)
|Rear Camera
|8MP
autofocus, LED flash
4-piece lens
|13MP
autofocus
5-piece lens
|Video capture
|1080p @ 30fps (NA)
720p @ 30fps (ROW)
|1080p @ 30fps (NA)
720p @ 30fps (ROW)
|Front Camera
|5MP
selfie flash
|5MP
selfie flash
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11n (all regions)
Bluetooth 4.1 (NA)
Bluetooth 4.2 (ROW)
|Wi-Fi 802.11n (all regions)
Bluetooth 4.1 (NA)
Bluetooth 4.2 (ROW)
|Battery
|2800mAh
Removable
|5000mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|Micro-USB
5W or 10W rapid charger
10W only at Verizon in the U.S.
|Micro-USB
10W rapid charger
|Water resistance
|Water-repellant nano-coating
|Water-repellant nano-coating
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor
|Fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|144.5 x 72 x 9.3 mm (NA)
144.7 x 72.3 x 8.99-9.3 mm (ROW)
Thickness based on NFC
|155 x 77.5 x 9.55 mm (NA + ROW)
|Weight
|150 g (NA)
151 g (ROW)
|181 g (NA)
198 g (ROW)
|Colors
|Licorice Black, Fine Gold (NA)
Iron Gray, Blush Gold, Full Blush Gold, Oxford Blue (ROW)
|Iron Gray, Fine Gold, Oxford Blue (ROW)
Reader comments
That E4 plus will make for a great backup device. Does it have a powerbank function?
Seems unlikely with a micro USB port.
The Lenovo P2 has a powerbank function and it has micro USB.
How does the camera perform?
Well, for sub $200 its probably safe to say its not in S8 territory.
Well at least we've finally moved on from the Snapdragon 410.
What about the speakers? Moto E had stereo speakers at one time.
Glad to see this is coming to MetroPCS, pretty much the only prepaid carrier with a decent software update record. Granted, it's unlikely the E4 will get much of anything from Moto, but what is released should at least make it to customer devices.
5000 mAh!