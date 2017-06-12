What magic do the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus have inside? Here's what you need to know.

Bringing the success of the Moto G line down to more affordable price points, the Moto E4 and E4 Plus are tactical moves intended to fill out gaps in Motorola's market coverage. Both phones maintain similar looks to the earlier Moto G line, and to all of Motorola's current-generation phones in general, but pare back much of the spec sheet to keep the price as low as possible.

Here's what we're looking at with the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus.