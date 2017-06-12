What magic do the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus have inside? Here's what you need to know.

Bringing the success of the Moto G line down to more affordable price points, the Moto E4 and E4 Plus are tactical moves intended to fill out gaps in Motorola's market coverage. Both phones maintain similar looks to the earlier Moto G line, and to all of Motorola's current-generation phones in general, but pare back much of the spec sheet to keep the price as low as possible.

Here's what we're looking at with the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus.

Category Moto E4 Moto E4 Plus
Operating System Android 7.1 Nougat Android 7.1 Nougat
Display 5-inch LCD 1280x720 (294 ppi) 5.5-inch LCD 1280x720 (267 ppi)
Processor Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core, Adreno 308 GPU (Verizon, MetroPCS)
Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz quad-core, Adreno 308 GPU (Sprint)
MediaTek MT6737 1.3GHz quad-core, Mali T720 MP1 GPU (ROW)		 Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz quad-core, Adreno 308 GPU (North America)
MediaTek MT6737 1.3GHz quad-core, Mali T720 MP1 GPU (ROW)
Storage 16GB 16/32GB
Expandable microSD card up to 128GB microSD card up to 128GB
RAM 2GB (NA) 2GB or 3GB (ROW)
Rear Camera 8MP
autofocus, LED flash
4-piece lens		 13MP
autofocus
5-piece lens
Video capture 1080p @ 30fps (NA)
720p @ 30fps (ROW)		 1080p @ 30fps (NA)
720p @ 30fps (ROW)
Front Camera 5MP
selfie flash		 5MP
selfie flash
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11n (all regions)
Bluetooth 4.1 (NA)
Bluetooth 4.2 (ROW)		 Wi-Fi 802.11n (all regions)
Bluetooth 4.1 (NA)
Bluetooth 4.2 (ROW)
Battery 2800mAh
Removable		 5000mAh
Non-removable
Charging Micro-USB
5W or 10W rapid charger
10W only at Verizon in the U.S.		 Micro-USB
10W rapid charger
Water resistance Water-repellant nano-coating Water-repellant nano-coating
Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor
Dimensions 144.5 x 72 x 9.3 mm (NA)
144.7 x 72.3 x 8.99-9.3 mm (ROW)
Thickness based on NFC		 155 x 77.5 x 9.55 mm (NA + ROW)
Weight 150 g (NA)
151 g (ROW)		 181 g (NA)
198 g (ROW)
Colors Licorice Black, Fine Gold (NA)
Iron Gray, Blush Gold, Full Blush Gold, Oxford Blue (ROW)		 Iron Gray, Fine Gold, Oxford Blue (ROW)