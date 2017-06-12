Motorola is on a hardware tear, revealing two new entry-level devices in the Moto E lineup.

Motorola has unveiled yet another set of phones this week, after the entry-level Moto C series in May and the near-flagship Moto Z2 Play in early June.

These ones, the Moto E4 and E4 Plus, fit somewhere in the middle of the company's lineup, and reinforce a design language that debuted with the new Moto G lineup in March.

We'll start with the Moto E4: it looks a lot like the Moto G5, with a 5-inch 720p display, a quad-core Qualcomm 425 or MediaTek6737 SoC, an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera, and a 2,800mAh removable battery. It's not entirely metal but, like the Moto G5, has metal accents.

The Moto E4 Plus is a bit more substantial, adding more aluminum to the design along with a larger 5.5-inch (still 720p) display and a massive 5,000mAh battery that Motorola claims lasts two days on a charge. Around back is a 13MP rear camera, with a 5MP front-facer, along with the same Qualcomm or MediaTek SoC options (depending on the market).

Both phones will be available in the U.S. and a number of worldwide markets. The Moto E4 starts at $129.99 USD and €149, and will also be an Amazon Prime Exclusive later this summer. The Moto E4 Plus starts at $179.99 and €199.

Who's buying?

