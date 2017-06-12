Motorola is on a hardware tear, revealing two new entry-level devices in the Moto E lineup.

Motorola has unveiled yet another set of phones this week, after the entry-level Moto C series in May and the near-flagship Moto Z2 Play in early June.

Moto E4 Plus in Iron Gray

These ones, the Moto E4 and E4 Plus, fit somewhere in the middle of the company's lineup, and reinforce a design language that debuted with the new Moto G lineup in March.

We'll start with the Moto E4: it looks a lot like the Moto G5, with a 5-inch 720p display, a quad-core Qualcomm 425 or MediaTek6737 SoC, an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera, and a 2,800mAh removable battery. It's not entirely metal but, like the Moto G5, has metal accents.

The Moto E4 Plus is a bit more substantial, adding more aluminum to the design along with a larger 5.5-inch (still 720p) display and a massive 5,000mAh battery that Motorola claims lasts two days on a charge. Around back is a 13MP rear camera, with a 5MP front-facer, along with the same Qualcomm or MediaTek SoC options (depending on the market).

Both phones will be available in the U.S. and a number of worldwide markets. The Moto E4 starts at $129.99 USD and €149, and will also be an Amazon Prime Exclusive later this summer. The Moto E4 Plus starts at $179.99 and €199.

Who's buying?

Read: Moto Z2 Play review