The Moto C Plus will target the entry-level segment in India.

Another week, another Motorola phone. The company has just announced that it will launch the Moto C Plus in India on June 19, with the phone set to be offered exclusively on Flipkart. The handset will likely be sold in the country for under ₹10,000.

The phone comes with a 5-inch 720p display, MediaTek MT6737 SoC with four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz, variants with 1GB or 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage, microSD slot, 8MP camera, 2MP front shooter, Bluetooth 4.2, and a massive 4000mAh battery. The phone is available in four color options — Metallic Cherry, Pearl White, Fine Gold and Starry Black — and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

We should know more about the pricing on Monday, but the Moto C Plus is going to face tough competition from the likes of the recently-launched Nokia 3 and the bevy of Chinese devices already available in the country. The Nokia 3 costs the same amount of money as the Moto C Plus, has similar hardware, and will be available from over 80,000 retail stores in the country.

When you look at the online space, players like Xiaomi continue to dominate with the Redmi 4A and Redmi 4, offering much better hardware at a lesser cost.