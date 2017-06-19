The Moto C series is designed to provide all-day battery life and an unencumbered software experience.

The Moto C Plus is now official in India for ₹6,999 ($110). With plenty of new devices in the budget segment, Motorola is positioning the Moto C Plus as a phone with all-day battery life, bloat-free software experience, and an "advanced" front camera. Or as Motorola puts it, "Yes, it is that cool."

The Moto C plus features a 5.0-inch 720p display, and is powered by a MediaTek MT6737 SoC with four 1.3GHz Cortex A53 cores and a Mali T720 GPU. There's 2GB of RAM, 16GB internal storage, microSD slot, 8MP camera at the back, 2MP front shooter, dual-SIM connectivity, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, LTE, and the aforementioned 4000mAh battery with fast charging (up to 10W).

The phone goes up against the Redmi 4 in this segment, which is powered by a Snapdragon 430. The Redmi 4 builds on the successes of the Redmi 3S, and is one of the best phones in the entry-level category. It'll be interesting to see how the Moto C Plus fares next to it, but the promise of quick updates and a long-lasting battery makes it a decent option.

If you're interested, the first "limited sale" is kicking off tomorrow, June 20, on Flipkart.

See at Flipkart