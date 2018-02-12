When someone first dropped a Motiv Ring into my hand back at CES 2018, it was so small and light that I thought it was a show-floor dummy. It's hard to believe there's any technology inside, let alone an optical heart-rate sensor, a step-counting accelerometer, a Bluetooth radio and the lithium-ion battery that powers it all.

But the tech is real and so is the Ring, a titanium-clad annulus rated to 5ATM water resistance and available in two colors. Slip it on your finger and the Motiv Ring does much of what you've come to expect of a larger fitness wristband: it keeps tabs on your health (awake or asleep) and distills the data into digestible form on a rather beautiful iOS app. The only real downsides: you pay a lot for the privilege, and — for now, anyway — only iPhone users can get in on the fun.

If you've always wanted the convenience of a fitness tracker without the bulk of a wristwatch, the Motiv Ring might just be the wearable for you. Click the video above for the full MrMobile review!