Dead Cells is going natural. The highly-addictive roguelike platformer from 2018 is getting a new DLC called The Bad Seed and we got our first look at the trailer on Wednesday.

The DLC, which is set for a Feb. 11, 2020 release across all platforms, introduces two new levels and a new boss. There's the Arboretum, which is described as a "relaxing and peaceful" greenhouse inhabited by sentient mushrooms that, in typical Dead Cells fashion, want to kill you. The Swamp is a little less deceiving, a gross, slime-filled area filled with a lot of pointy and blood-sucking creatures.

Finally, there's The Nest, which houses a boss that Motion Twin calls "mama tick." As with many Dead Cells bosses, she's big and nasty.

Of course, throughout you get new enemies to fight and new weapons to pick up and play around with, including something that looks like a ukelele and another that appears to be a pair of fans.