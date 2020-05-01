This Mother's Day will be a bit different than most. With everyone practicing social distancing and staying at home, you might not be around your mother during this special day for the first time in years. Luckily, this Mother's Day sale on Facebook Portal devices will help make sure you and mom can see each other whenever you choose. With select devices now $50 off, today's sale offers some of the best discounts yet on Facebook Portal models with prices starting as low as $79. Shipping is free.
$50 Off Now
Facebook Portal
Select Facebook Portal models are discounted by $50 through Mother's Day this year so you can feel like you're with family and friends even when you're far away. Choose a Portal Mini for as low as $79 or go big with the Portal+ on sale for $229.
Starting at $79
The Portal Mini is the most affordable option during the sale, priced at $79.99. This 8-inch device lets you easily video call other Portal users, or even just Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp users, using its built-in apps. The Smart Camera tracks you and adjusts to follow you around, meaning you could, for instance, chat with your sister while cooking dinner, or hang out with long-distance relatives while they open up their birthday presents. It features Alexa built-in so you can control your smart home, check who's at the front door, listen to your favorite music, and more hands-free. When not in use, it can also be used as a digital photo frame showing you your favorite Instagram photos.
The larger, 10-inch Portal is much the same but comes with a larger display for doing all of the above. It's $50 off at only $129.99. However, an even nicer pickup would be the Portal Plus. This model is $50 off today as well, features a 15.6-inch display that can be set up in portrait or landscape orientations, and has an improved speaker system. You can mix and match the devices you buy and they'll all communicate well together regardless of the sizes you go for.
If you have any privacy concerns, note that Facebook doesn't listen to, view, or keep the contents of your Portal video calls. Every call is encrypted, and you can easily block the camera with the included cover or disable the camera and microphone with a single tap. You must have a Facebook account to use Portal devices, though not everyone on the call has to have a Portal device thankfully. They can use their own device and its built-in camera and microphone to begin chatting with you.
