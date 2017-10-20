Stop it.
The Moto Z2 Force was a pretty weak follow-up to last year's Moto Z/Z Force, but even so, it's still one of the few phones on the market that's compatible with Motorola's Moto Mods. The Moto Mod system is the best "modular" smartphone platform we've seen hit the market so far, and while there have been a lot of cool and useful Moto Mods, there have been others that left us scratching our heads.
Android Authority recently got exclusive details on the latest Moto Mod that's in the works. It's called the AT&T Mobile TV Cast, and it's offensively pointless.
The AT&T Mobile TV Cast will attach to the back of your Moto Z device like all other Moto Mods, and just like the Alexa speaker Moto Mod that was announced earlier this week, there's no camera cut-out for whatever reason. Instead, it's been replaced by a bright blue AT&T logo.
Below the logo is a stick that pops out of the Mod, and plugging this into your TV will allow you to cast DirecTV Now (AT&T's live TV streaming service) to your television. The source that provided Android Authority with this information says that the stick uses USB, but we're inclined to believe that this is incorrect and that it'll actually use an HDMI input like the Chromecast, Fire TV Stick, and other streaming devices.
Speaking of those other streaming solutions, they're the exact reason why there's no reason for this Moto Mod to exist.
The AT&T Mobile TV Cast will allow you to mirror your phone's display for viewing other content, and presumably the ability to cast from other streaming apps in addition to DirecTV Now. There's also a 2,730 mAh battery packed into the Mod, and this is expected to act as a battery bank for your Moto Z so you can have another way to charge up while on the go.
That's all hunky dory, but here's the problem – Moto Mods are historically very pricey. Just a regular battery pack Moto Mod can set you back an easy $80, and while exact pricing details for the AT&T Mobile TV Cast have yet to be announced, we wouldn't be surprised if it cost around $100 (if not more).
Why is this a thing?
Google's Chromecast costs $35. Amazon's Fire TV Stick can be yours for just $40. Better yet, they're not tied down to particular smartphones.
I understand that Motorola's trying to branch out with the Moto Mod system and try new things, but no matter how you look at it, there's no reason why anyone should buy this over any of the other streaming solutions we already have. The AT&T Mobile TV Cast is a simple cash-grab between Motorola and AT&T, and while that's fine, it doesn't mean you should hand over any money for it when it's eventually released.
Reader comments
I think the only good thing about it is that it shouldn't require wifi. All the other sticks do.
You hit the nail on the head.
That plus it's a convenient way to carry around the stick and it works as a battery pack when not used for streaming. I don't see an audience for this but to say it is a complete waste of matter might be a little harsh lol
This would be handy for people who spend a lot of time on hotels. Chromecast and Fire Stick aren't good solutions for watching media on hotel TVs, so this would actually be pretty good for me (assuming it doesn't actually require WiFi). Not $100 worth of useful, but if AT&T were to hang this thing out for free when you buy a Z Force? I'd use it.
Yeah, considering you get the cable boxes for free I don't think has a big market (might be $99.99 for those who want to buy it). But I see it more as something like you said. I tie in with AT&T. By a DirectTV sub and AT&T Z2 Force at the same time, get this.
I am confused about the logo too covering the camera. This can't be a real product because it makes no sense to block it.
Might allow for a bigger battery, or more slim by allowing circuitry over the lens.
Seriously! If anyone buys this then they are seriously misinformed. Moto and AT&T should be ashamed. How could you as an employee pimp this when there are far better options and undoubtedly cheaper ones available!
Did you even read the article you moron?
Stop It.
Best thing to read from this atrocious idea. How stupid. It's annoying how much AT&T is trying to push this trash a$$ Dish Network crap. I can't even get off the phone with them without them pushing this down my throat. It's the worse product pushing I have ever seen from them.
*DirecTV crap
Thanks. For some reason Dish Network popped in my head.
From what I understand, this thing doesn't rely on Wi-Fi, it allows you to stream to a TV using Mobile Data. Don't think any of the other casting sticks can do that.
Personally my data speeds are about twice as fast and more reliable than the AT&T DSL service I've been using. Of course I don't have a Moto Z, don't plan on buying one, don't think I'll ever bring myself to give AT&T another dime..... So useless? Absolutely. I would love to see a Mobile Hotspot with a unlimited plan though.
So with all ISP's now enforcing data caps of 1TB per month, this solution does not count against your data if you have AT&T as your carrier. This is beneficial if you are hovering around that 1TB per month because you've (1) cut the cord (2) signed up for Direct TV Now (3) have good coverage in your area with AT&T. This would be a small percentage that this mod would appeal too.
All ISPs enforcing a data cap of 1TB? Where did you get this information? Oceanic/Spectrum/TimeWarner or whatever it's called here sells "no data caps" as part of their marketing. I've routinely crossed that threshold on a monthly basis and never seen speed drops or additional charges.
Yeah I have gigabit internet with no caps so....no.
"all ISP's" ??
Sorry you are getting screwed but I think ONLY AT&T has a data cap, at least in most of the US.
I have 2 choices where I live, Midco or Cable One. Cable One has a 300GB data cap unless you get some insane internet package costing over $100/month.
Midco has no cap.
Wow, hyperbole much? "Offensively pointless?"
By the logic laid out in the this article, anything that does what something else does is offensively pointless. The whole arc of the criticism is that this device (which hasn't been announced yet) does the same thing that other things do at a higher price point (which you're assuming is true because...it hasn't been announced yet). And while there's an historical basis for making a complete guess about the pricing, until Android Central does some actual reporting on the subject, you guys have no idea if this will be $1000 or free to DirectTV subscribers.
Oh, and just be thinking for a sec, I can come up with a reason for no camera cut out. Its because the makers of the mod envision that this mod will be used to, you know, stream content to a TV and not be attached full time. Agree or disagree with the whole "mod" paradigm, the idea is that these things get swapped out based on the situation. Unless you're one of those people who wants to stream content off your phone and then take a picture of that content on the TV? That seems like a pretty niche use case, but then I may be in the minority.
I look forward to other articles like this that explain why $900-$1000 Android phones are "offensively pointless" when comparable phones can be had for much less and why the $1000 Pixelbook 2 is "offensively pointless" when there are a bajillion better alternatives.
I was about to type out pretty much the same thing....
Stop. You're trying to use mental gymnastics to flirt with the idea that this piece of garbage and the fact that is wasting resources and adding to waste in general when no one buys it isn't offensive.
This is absolutely offensively pointless.
For all we know it'll be a freebie with subscribers.
I see this more as an AT&T product than a moto product.
I know they said they'd do this mod thing for three years but they should really move on from this in 2018.
I think they should stick to it, but maybe do one phone. I'd prefer a return to the Moto Z. Go for a thin phone that supports mods (with a thin phone, thick mods are less of an issue).
Maybe take shattershield to the X line since it's already ip67.
I would do one phone in every line to hit all price points
Z: mods and high end proc
X: mid-range, premium materials
G: mid-range low price
E: economy
Maybe do one E every two years or something (to bring down R&D). But the Z line is great in terms of mods. Without mods, they'd just be 2013 LG. Plus Mods are really picking up. This is the 4th in the past two months (360, gamepad, alexa). Honestly I don't know why there aren't hundreds - if only just style shells. I want to see wackier mods. Like built in microscopes, can openers, tool bit sets, etc. Frankly I'm surprised they ship a dongle. If I were moto, I'd have made a 3.5" mm jack mod and bundled that with the phone.
Uhh, why does every tech blog hate Roku? It's literally 500x better than Chromecast and Fire stick.
I don't have Direct TV or AT&T but I don't think it allows you to cast to other devices normally.
At least I know xfinity cable doesn't allow screen mirroring while watching live TV or movies. I need to watch it on my phone screen, or connect a computer to my TV.
This does sound super dumb, but others pointed out the actual reality of it, which is that it works without a local WiFi network. If you're traveling, and in a hotel room, you pop this in and you have your DirecTV immediately, without shelling out for hotel WiFi, many of which I'd assume won't allow a Chromecast to work anyway. And if I'm not mistaken, AT&T doesn't count DirecTV against your mobile data limits. So this saves money and complexity. I was ready to beat it down at first, and I do still think the blocking the camera is nuts, but overall this doesn't sound that terrible an idea.
Miracast doesn't need Wi-Fi to work, it used Wi-Fi direct from the phone and mirrors the screen. I can watch movies on hotel televisions with no problem.
Miracast isn't available on Google Pixels or Moto Z phones. It's not part of Android since Marshmallow. The beautiful thing about this mod is you don't have to buy it if you don't want to. That's why I like mods it gives the consumer of choice. Imagine if it does use USB which means you won't have to power the dongle and they may have a way to make any TV view that video stream. That would truly be different than all these HDMI dongles that require external power as well.
We'll have to wait and see how it was implemented before making any judgments about its usefulness or lack thereof.
It's not like you can't download an app for miracast. I use my Microsoft Wireless Adaptor. No issues.
Is this made by Moto though? Wouldn't it be made by AT&T and Moto just approved it? Moto sells a dev kit. There's nothing stopping Android Central from buying a dev kit and making a whoopie cushion mod that farts whenever you drop the phone. As long as it doesn't break APIs or anything, you should get approved and you can sell it on the Mobile Nations store.