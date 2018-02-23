If games like Dance Dance Revolution and Just Dance have taught us anything it's that putting a little pep in your step always leads to a good time. Here we've found the best titles for your PlayStation VR (PSVR) system for you to break a sweat in. So if you're looking for a good in home work out while also having an awesome time in VR, you've come to the right place! Sprint Vector

Not only is it a battle of the fittest, but there is also nifty power-ups to give you the visual experience of a superhero workout. Here you'll dodge obstacles by moving in the real world with this VR game. Sprint Vector has you racing against your friends to see who can make it across the finish line first. You can get it on Amazon for about $23.99! So, what do you race for? During my own time playing this game I couldn't stop the fun I was having with the experience of competing in a fun cartoon-like world. Even when you lose or miss the target of your jump the fast recovery of the mechanics makes this super easy to get back to first place position. So roller blade yourself to the top, or laugh your way into last place! Winning or losing never felt so good! See on Amazon Knockout League

It's not enough to get your workouts by dodging punches in VR or getting the jump on your opponent. You just can't wrap the experience up until you've fist fought a dapper Octopus wearing a monocle and top hat. You can get this his silly boxing game for $29.99 and it will not only have you moving around to avoid the Knockout punch but also laughing at the situations you'll find yourself in. So throw on your boxing gloves and get ready for an amazing time with the Knockout League! See on PlayStation Store Rec Room

For free on the PlayStation store you can download Rec Room, a series of mini-games for PSVR that are sure to get you breaking a sweat. Whether you choose to sword and board or shoot some laser tag you're bound to have a pretty stellar time. Not to mention since Rec Room is cross compatible your VR friends on the computer can play with you from your PlayStation, no PlayStation+ account required! See on PlayStation Store VirZOOM

For $399 on Amazon VirZOOM will prove to be the best bike you've ever owned. Here you'll pick a VR mini-game of your choosing so would you like to race cars or ride horses? The bike works just like a gym's bike equipment except this time you can decide which reality you'd like to be apart of during your actual workout session! If you're anything like me you like to be focused on something else while you're trying to work-out, which makes this so enticing. I always run more miles on the treadmill when I'm listening to my music or watching a TV, and now you can bike more miles by watching the scenery from your VR equipment! See on Amazon HoloBall

Here you can take Wall Ball and table tennis to a whole new level. HoloBall places you in a virtual reality room where you are tasked with hitting your ball into targets and not allowing it to be knocked out of the safe zone. This is definitely a game where you want to make sure you have plenty of open game space to prevent any damage to your room. For $14.99 you'll get lost in this Tron like scenery and have loads of fun while doing it. See on PlayStation Store Sparc