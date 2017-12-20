A much bigger deal than which is "best" if you ask me.
We spend a lot of time thinking about which phone deserves that coveted Best title here at Android Central. It's a moving target throughout the year, and something we disagree about more often than not when discussing things internally. We look at camera quality, battery life, performance over time, software updates, and a ton more. It's a valuable conversation to have, and a great conversation to have with all of you, but this year I found myself asking the same question over and over again as we evaluated these phones.
Is this phone really $4-600 better than the Moto G5 Plus?
More often than not, the answer to that question was no. Obviously, the Law of Diminishing Returns exists for a reason, but there's no doubt in my mind what Motorola did with this $180 phone is important. In many ways, this little budget phone is the most important phone to have been released this year.
Check out the full Moto G5 Plus review!
More than a budget phone
Motorola's low-end phones have been exceptional for a few years now. They have a history of performing above expectations, packing batteries which frequently pass the more expensive competition, and usually have cameras that are better than anticipated. The Moto G5 Plus is the latest in that line, and brings to the table a build quality much greater than you'd expect for the price as well as the remarkably good software Motorola has been building upon since the Google days.
And that's what makes this phone such a big deal. The G5 Plus doesn't look or feel like a budget phone. It's for a great fingerprint sensor, ridiculously good battery life, decent speakers, and a middle-of-the-road camera at a price you'd usually see a carrier offer as one of those old "buy this expensive phone and get this cheap thing for your kid" deals.
This phone also does a great job highlighting just how small the difference is between the best of the lower end and these "flagship" phones is right now. You can buy three of these phones for the same price as the Pixel 2, and if you handed these two phones to someone who didn't know anything about phones there's a good chance it wouldn't be immediately clear to that person which phone was superior.
Great news for the future
I enjoy knowing that the Moto G5 Plus is something I can recommend to just about anyone, and see the genuine surprise at how good the phone is for that price after using it for a few days. I like knowing the low end can be this good because it forces me to be more critical of what makes the "best" phones so good. Over the last couple of years, that decision has been made over fairly subtle differences in hardware or software quality.
I continue to be amazed at just how much phone you can get for a fraction of the cost right now.
Realistically, that decision has been less and less about hardware, and more about services. These high-end phones have to demonstrate how my life is improved with its services, which is another thing we largely have Motorola to thank for. The Moto X, flawed as it was, focused deeply on making life simpler for the user. Things like quickly accessing the camera, enabling specific features when you were driving, and delivering information to a display that woke up when you looked at the phone. Degrees of this are everywhere now, including the Moto G5 Plus, and contextual computing through Machine Learning is a huge part of how Google plans to improve Android over the next year.
As Google's AI continues to make the Pixel better than the hardware technically is capable of, phones like the Moto G5 Plus will continue to improve the "basic" experience at price points that seem impossibly low for what you are getting. It's great news for anyone using their phone as their only phone, and especially as their only computer.
The most important phone of the year
As much as I appreciate the capable, sophisticated devices so many people are willing to spend almost $1,000 on, I continue to be amazed at just how much phone you can get for a fraction of the cost right now. Motorola is one of few manufacturers building phones specifically for this group of users, instead of re-branding older hardware so there's something to sell.
And with the release of the Android Go platform, it's clear Google wants to drive prices even lower and make sure even more people are connected. As long as this new initiative doesn't suffer the same fate as Android One, this type of phones is going to be a lot more interesting in the coming year. You can bet Motorola will be a big part of that conversation, with a sequel to the Moto G5 Plus leading the charge.
Reader comments
I love my Moto G5 Plus phone...the only thing I miss, from my Nexus 5, is NFC and regular updates too :(
The g5plus is Lenovo's best phone, my only question is what happened to your flagship. I've seen prices as low as 300.00. I guess It's not selling to well!
If they just put out security updates for this, I wouldn't have bought a $1,000 iphone. I ordered 2 moto g5 plus phones for my parents. The android security patch level was January 2017. Really?
Mine is updated up to August 2017 (the US version)
Yeah but it's December.
My mom's G5S Plus has October's
Same. I have an October software update. Not too bad.
Brazilian models got the November security patch already.
This phone allowed me to sale my Note and use this for my Android backup phone. I'm an phone user but always carry a backup. This is my perfect backup phone and costed nothing close to the Note I was carrying for a month. I don't even feel the need to put a case on it.
The most relevant and common sense article of the year. Keep them coming!
Completely agree. I guarantee that Midrange and budget phones will be more exciting as time goes on.
after two Motorola phones never again no matter how important this phone is.
lack of any support or any updates is a big deal breaker for me. Looks like Motorola forgets about you the second they sell you the phone.
I wish there was a requirement that OS support be clearly marked on all marketing materials and packaging, like warranty info on cars.
From what I can tell, Motorola has the following standards:
Premium devices (Z series) get 2 OS version upgrades
G & X series get one OS update.
The E and M ultra budget series aren't guaranteed any OS updates but do seem to get 2 years of security patches.
I haven't had luck with the two Moto phones I chose for my dad the last 4 years. I got him a Moto X 2013 and it developed the speaker issue after 1.5 years. I then got him the Moto X Pure and it currently has enlarged itself. The screen and back are concave and I think the battery is enlarging itself. I'd like to try the new Moto phones for cost reasons but leaning towards Pixel or Pixel 2 or GS8 even if it costs more.
Get an NFC chip and an above average camera in the g6+ and we'll be talking.
More like have NFC in every region since this phone has NFC in certain regions.
My 2016 Moto Z Force Droid is on the December 2017 patch.
My 2015 Moto X Pure Edition is on the November 2017 patch.
I'd expect updates to the lower lines to be slower, or just behind in general. Quarterly security should be the minimum standard, IMO.
That said, the Moto G5 Plus is an incredible value.
And I'll always pick it over it's competitors because it doesn't ignore half of the US market.
A HUGE plus with this phone is that it works on all of the networks and that is left out of the article. Moto proves that a phone can be made that does this at a reasonable price.
Correction:
Moto Z Force Droid is on Nov 2017
Moto X Pure Edition is on Oct 2017
Isn't the Xiaomi Mi A1 better than this phone in almost every way?
It is. Only issue with the Mi A1 is availability.
Mi A1 is getting security updates regularly which the Moto G5 Plus is not.
I'd rather have the mi a1 if it has software buttons, NFC and global LTE over this phone. Fingerprint scanner needs to be on the rear for me.
The Moto G5 Plus is a very nice phone. The main problem is lack of regular updates. Mine is on August 2017 security patch , that too I got in Oct in India.
Yeah, the updates have been subpar. Really miss the days when Moto was constantly updating its phones and keeping on its promise.
As someone who came from a Samsung Galaxy S7 (Excellent phone BTW) to now using the Moto G5+, I can honestly say that I'm impressed by how well this phone works. Of course, there's no NFC (at least here in the USA), the bezels are huge, the camera is average, and the design is kinda tacky. But it has amazing battery life (Can usually get almost 2 days worth), One Nav Button for gestures, the fingerprint scanner on par with Flagships, Class-Leading Moto Display, decent ergonomics, and it has more than enough power for my usage.
To me, Flagships aren't doing enough to justify their existence. The vast majority of Flagships have come out with outdated software (there's been no Oreo), most don't have battery capacities that exceed 3500 MAH, many are coming with glass (fragile material) but no wireless charging. Many manufacturers have decided to abandon the headphone jack but budget phones still have them. There's minimal difference in performance these days between a budget/Midrange phone and a Flagship. Sure the Midrange phone might take a second or two longer but it's fast enough for the average consumer.
I guess what I'm saying is... I'm not really seeing a reason anymore to purchase Flagships anymore... A midrange phone, aside from maybe the camera, can do 80% of what a Flagship can do at a third, sometimes a fraction of the price. I'll be buying Midrange phones, even budget phones from here on out.
So you'll settle. The flagships have the latest specs and the best support. Battery capacity is nothing if you don't have an efficient processor. Most people use cases on their phones and lots of us use wireless charging. Headphone jack? I won't buy a device without it and Samsung is great about that. Mt phone will last upwards of three years or better so you might be paying less initially but the same in the long run
Yeah, I am willing to settle especially if it means having a mostly good phone at a third of the price that does everything I need it too. I can easily buy a Flagship, but don't need to anymore when Midrange phones are more than adequate. With all the money I save I can invest it or stash it away for something more important. Also, what's your current phone?
I hope the follow-up to this phone has a (slightly) nicer design, NFC, and type C charging. I'd be all over that. I don't mind a sub par camera that much.
Just bought one for my daughter from Costco $169, They are offering a $50 discount. BOOM! How you like them apples.
Good article. I hope more people buy the mid-range phones as this will force the lowering of prices on so-called flagship phones. Time will tell.
Happy to see this article. I've been telling everyone I know how happy I am with my G5 Plus. I took a chance on it, hoping it would be adequate, but in almost every way it has turned out to be a huge upgrade over my previous phone (a Droid Turbo 2). I asked myself pretty much the same question Russell asked; yeah, there are a couple of small compromises, but are they worth paying another four or five hundred dollars for? Not to me they're not. This phone deserves way more attention than it gets.
AMEN!!
I hate my G5 Plus. So many problems and it's gonna take forever for the promised Oreo update even though they barely modify stock Android.
I LOVE MY MOTO G5 PLUS!!! After about 10 years of top-of-the-line phones, this one is more reliable and has better battery life and almost pure Android. With 4 gigs of RAM and 64 gigs of memory, you can't beat the price!! If people want to go out and spend $1,000 for a phone, be my guest. I refuse to do it anymore. And if I want Oreo on my phone, I will freaking put it on there. And if I want security updates, I will freaking put it on there. I am one of those customers who don't need all the bells and whistles on a freaking phone.
Thank you for this article!!!!!
And another thing I forgot to mention, it works with any phone provider in the United States, CDMA or GSM!! How many unlock phones out there can do that??