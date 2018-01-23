Best games coming to your PlayStation VR sooner than you know it

Playstation has released a list of games for the PSVR that are set to release in 2018, and we are so excited. I've combed through the list, scoured the internet for information, and compiled a list of what I think to be the best of the best. If you love VR games as much as I do, check out the list below and join the club of anticipation.

Moss: February

I'm sure everyone has been waiting for Moss since it was announced. Well, now the developers over at Polyarc announced it will release in February of 2018 and it's available for pre-order now at the price of $29.99!

This adorable experience will take you through a gorgeous forest where you will help a furry friend reach his goals by completing different puzzles as you go along. So Honey, it's time to shrink ourselves again — we've got an adventure awaiting!

Bravo Team: March 6

"Ready... Aim... and Fire!" yourself into this militaristic game in virtual reality. Grab your PlayStation Aim Controller to shoot down your enemies and protect your comrades. Bravo Team was developed by Supermassive Games, who has set the release date for March 6, 2018. From hearing the radio chatter to actually having to look over your shoulder to check for enemies, this game is pretty immersive. If you've ever wanted to get a small taste of war from the front line, this game is just what you need.

Golem

Independent developer Highwire is releasing a game called Golem to PlayStation VR sometime in 2018. If the trailer of a mystical land were magic meets the excavation of ruins in the desert isn't enough to captivate you, maybe this next part will. Marty O'Donnell, the composer of the music for games like Halo and Destiny, was in charge of the music soundtrack. On top of this, they also had Jaime Griesemer who was a game designer for the same titles as well as other popular titles like Infamous. By their powers combined, I'm sure they will bring us an experience that will be absolutely fascinating.

The American Dream

Obviously, there is no way to eat a donut then by the American standard, and that's off the barrel of a gun. Furthermore, the only way to learn math is to shoot the numbers from your flashcards. Gun safety is not something that is taught in this game, nor do I think it exists.

Regardless, this silly sequence of what appears to be mini-games is sure to captivating. Whether you're wishing to live the life the world thinks America is, or just wanna play a fun shooting game, The American Dream is right for you.

Ariel

Survival and everything it takes to do so is key to existence. That might be a little hard to do when you are stranded on a Space Station with limited resources. This game will require strategy to complete, and it will definitely test your skill. Ariel will offer obstacles for you to deal with including health, water, food, air and even the weather. Did I mention there were also alien monsters hunting you? Whether your niche is in roleplay, survival, shooting, or sci-fi, it will definitely be worth the download.

Quar Infernal Machines: Early 2018

While the graphics of Quar aren't as super fancy as the other anticipated titles, the aspect of what the game is will draw you in. It's like strategy mode on Dragon Age Inquisition meets Call of Duty in an interesting collaboration. Developers at Steel Wool Studios are releasing Quar to the PlayStation VR sometime in early 2018 and I honestly can't wait. I mean, who doesn't get excited about having control over an army of monsters? Crazy people, that's who.

What are you most excited for?

Alright so you've seen my most anticipated list, what's yours? What do you think of the upcoming games or what games are you most excited to play? Let us know in the comments below!