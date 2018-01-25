Just one more month of waiting.

The PlayStation VR is one of Sony's better gaming peripherals in years, and a big reason for this is the strong developer support around the platform. Moss is one of the most-anticipated PSVR games that I've been waiting to get my hands on for months, and now you can finally pre-order it from Amazon.

Amazon is offering a digital download code for Moss, and after placing your order, Amazon will send you a code to redeem Moss on the PlayStation Store as soon as it's released (sometime in February). The game costs just $29.99, and based on the gameplay and trailers we've seen so far, that sounds like a steal to me.

Moss is being developed by Polyarc, and it's a single-player action-adventure puzzle game in which you join Quill – a young (and adorable mouse) – on a journey filled with ruthless enemies, challenging puzzles, and more. Also, as someone that studied ASL in college, the fact that Quill can communicate to you in sign language is one of the coolest things in gaming that I've seen in years.

If you're like me and plan on pre-ordering Moss ASAP, click/tap the button below.

