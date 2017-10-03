Thanks to a slipup at Walmart, we've got a heap of new Google Home Mini photos and a new angle on the Pixel 2 XL.

With just about 24 hours to go before Google's Pixel 2 event, you'd think that not much would be left to leak following the past few weeks of rumored specs, devices renders, and more. However, seeing as Walmart decided to jump the gun with a listing of the Google Home Mini on its website, we now have a ton of new photos for it and a new view on the Pixel 2 XL.

The Walmart listing didn't last long at all before being pulled down, but when it was active, a couple new tidbits for the Google Home Mini were revealed. The device will weigh under a pound, and its exact dimensions measure in at 4.53 x 4.53 x 4.72 inches. That puts it at just a tad lighter than the regular Google Home's weight of 1.05 pounds, but it's still considerably shorter than the original Home's height of 5.62 inches.

Pre-orders for the Google Home Mini will start at $49 (as expected), with shipments to start arriving either on or around October 19. Based on what we've seen from past device launches, this is also likely the date when the Home Mini will be available for purchase on the Google Store and other retail outlets.

We already had a pretty good idea of what the Google Home Mini would look like thanks to a leak from last month, but the images grabbed from Walmart are the clearest ones we've seen yet. Take a look.

As you can see from the photos above, the back of the Google Home Mini has a physical button for toggling the microphone on and off, and next to this is the port for the power cable. It's difficult to say with absolute certainty due to the angle of the photo, but it looks like the Home Mini might be using a Micro-USB port over USB Type-C. That's not necessarily a deal-breaker, but it will be somewhat annoying if that turns out to be the case.

The last photo in the gallery above also reveals a new angle of the Pixel 2 XL that we haven't seen until now, revealing its USB Type-C port on the bottom, rounded white back/sides, and what appears to be a SIM tray on the left-hand side. None of this is earth-shattering, but it is nice to get a new view on what will likely be many of our readers' new phone going throughout the rest of 2017 and beyond.