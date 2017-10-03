Thanks to a slipup at Walmart, we've got a heap of new Google Home Mini photos and a new angle on the Pixel 2 XL.
With just about 24 hours to go before Google's Pixel 2 event, you'd think that not much would be left to leak following the past few weeks of rumored specs, devices renders, and more. However, seeing as Walmart decided to jump the gun with a listing of the Google Home Mini on its website, we now have a ton of new photos for it and a new view on the Pixel 2 XL.
The Walmart listing didn't last long at all before being pulled down, but when it was active, a couple new tidbits for the Google Home Mini were revealed. The device will weigh under a pound, and its exact dimensions measure in at 4.53 x 4.53 x 4.72 inches. That puts it at just a tad lighter than the regular Google Home's weight of 1.05 pounds, but it's still considerably shorter than the original Home's height of 5.62 inches.
Pre-orders for the Google Home Mini will start at $49 (as expected), with shipments to start arriving either on or around October 19. Based on what we've seen from past device launches, this is also likely the date when the Home Mini will be available for purchase on the Google Store and other retail outlets.
We already had a pretty good idea of what the Google Home Mini would look like thanks to a leak from last month, but the images grabbed from Walmart are the clearest ones we've seen yet. Take a look.
As you can see from the photos above, the back of the Google Home Mini has a physical button for toggling the microphone on and off, and next to this is the port for the power cable. It's difficult to say with absolute certainty due to the angle of the photo, but it looks like the Home Mini might be using a Micro-USB port over USB Type-C. That's not necessarily a deal-breaker, but it will be somewhat annoying if that turns out to be the case.
The last photo in the gallery above also reveals a new angle of the Pixel 2 XL that we haven't seen until now, revealing its USB Type-C port on the bottom, rounded white back/sides, and what appears to be a SIM tray on the left-hand side. None of this is earth-shattering, but it is nice to get a new view on what will likely be many of our readers' new phone going throughout the rest of 2017 and beyond.
Interesting part is the Pixel XL 2 appears to have an all white back based on the side view, but most leaks have shown the black top on the white XL 2. I'd think you'd see that black top wrapping to sides based on the leaks we'd seen. Only the smaller Pixel 2 appeared to be all white on the back from the leaks I'd seen, unless the back does have the black top and isn't visible in this pic.
I think that is USB-C in the Home and it is merely the angle of the image.
No curved screen!
WalMart to sell Pixel 2 XL as well? Possibly, since Google wants to push their products to them. Maybe T-Mobile will get to sell them as well!!! I guess we'll find out tomorrow!
I'm leaning towards yes but we'll find out soon enough.
They made a huge deal about the Walmart partnership in their "Google Express" shopping app... THis would come as no surprise to me if Walmart carried the Pixel line going forward.
Clean design no vents aside from from screen. Ip rating? Not for me but interesting simple design like a fat v30
IP Rating is supposedly IP67 - not on par with the Samsungs or Apple, but a step up from the original Pixel.
I'm sure it will be more than enough for most people.
I did not give you the downvote, but you should look that up before making your statement.
Hint:
iPhone IP67
Samsung flagships IP68
So.........
From a Pixel & iPhone user who found my way there via Samsung’s lack of updates & damn false touches (S7edge), and I still miss Samsung Pay (used the hell out of it).
Correction - the iPhone is IP67, sorry for the misdirection!
Shows a SIM tray on the left side of the phone, I thought the Pixel 2 was going to have an eSim
I'd be happy with a normal NanoSIM instead of the eSim. Not all carriers support eSim, plus there is the added convenience of being able to swap SIM cards quickly.
I'm hoping it supports both.
US carriers won't allow esim phones on their networks. Apple had enough trouble getting an esim iPad on them, and phones are out of the question right now.
I was hoping for the sim tray on the right...! Oh well, maybe next year
I hate the giant bezels on the home mini
Interesting, white back with a black face. I hope that carries over to the regular size Pixel 2 as well.
Another commenter had questioned the e-sim vs the regular SIM card. US carriers will not allow for e-sim only yet, as that works against them locking users down.
Look up at&t and the Apple iPad (which has an embedded e-sim) as a prime example of a typical dirtbag carrier move.
The thing about the Home Mini that sticks out to me the most is that it appears that it doesn't have a much hoped for audio output connection. So that means this is going to just be a cheaper more inferior Google Home. I was really hoping for something that could be a smarter replacement for a few of my Chromecast Audios, but It looks like that won't be the case after all.
It appears that Google has a new font lined up for the Pixel launcher. The font pictured above, and the one in the pictures yesterday, is something we haven't seen from Google yet.
There's no way the home mini is that tall. It'd be as tall as it is wide, and you can tell from the photos that it is not. I'm going to guess that the size specs aren't correct.