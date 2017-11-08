Mophie's new juice pack and charge force case for the Note 8 cost $99.95 and $49.95, respectively.

Samsung knocked most things out of the park with this year's Note 8, but one aspect of the phone that left some users feeling a bit cheated out is with its battery. The 3,300 mAh unit isn't technically small and offers enough juice for most folks, but compared to the Galaxy S8+ and last year's Note 7, it does leave a bit to be desired.

Thankfully, mophie is coming to the rescue as it just announced its juice packÒ and charge force case for the Galaxy Note 8.

Starting first with the juice pack, this is the more expensive of the two cases with a price tag of $99.95. The juice pack comes equipped with a built-in 2,950 mAh battery, and mophie says that this should provide over 36 hours of additional talk time. Mophie added wireless charging to the case so you can continue to wirelessly charge your Note 8 just like you would if it didn't have a case on, and it features secure magnetic positioning for use with mophie's charge force stations.

As for the charge force case, this features a much more affordable price of $49.95 with the exception of not having a built-in battery. This makes the case much slimmer than the juice pack, and it still offers passthrough wireless charging and compatibility with all of mophie's charge force accessories – including the powerstation mini, desk mount, and others.

Both cases are available to order from mophie's website starting today, but at the time of publishing the article, the juice pack is already out of stock.

See at mophie