Step back into the world of M.C. Escher.

The original Monument Valley became an instant hit when it debuted on Android back in 2014, and since its sequel was announced earlier this year, we've been dying to get our hands on the title. Monument Valley 2 was first released for the iPhone earlier this summer, and after months of waiting, we finally have a light at the end of the tunnel for the game's Android availability.

According to a launch trailer that UsTwo Games released on its YouTube channel, Monument Valley 2 will be available to for Android on the Google Play Store and Amazon Underground starting on November 6. You can still pre-register for the game on the Play Store, and while this won't provide you with earlier access, it will alert you when the title's ready to download so you can start playing ASAP.

The original Monument Valley is still a load of fun to play even to this day, and just like its predecessor, Monument Valley 2 won't bombard you with microtransactions every other second (something that a lot of mobile games have become accustomed to).

Monument Valley 2 will likely cost the same $4.99 that it does on Apple's App Store, and while handing over cash for an app or game is something that a lot of people still aren't keen about, this one is shaping up to be very deserving of your dollars.

Monument Valley 2 is available for pre-registration in the Play Store