Time to brush off your puzzle-solving skills.

Monument Valley became an instant classic shortly after its release in 2014, and ever since its debut, fans have been eagerly awaiting a sequel to ustwo games' addicting puzzle adventure. Pre-registration has been open on the Play Store for Monument Valley 2 since this August, but after months and months of waiting, the day has finally come.

Announced last month, Monument Valley 2 is now available for purchase for Android. The title costs $4.99 and weighs in at a hefty 251Mb, and it's already amassed a lot of five-star reviews. Out of the 291 reviews currently published on the Play Store, 283 are five stars, five are four stars, and three are three stars.

You'll need to be running Android 4.4 or later to download and play Monument Valley 2, and assuming you have a device that meets that requirement, close this article, head to the Play Store, and buy the game right now. The first Monument Valley really was something, and with initial reviews for its sequel being so positive, we're bound to be in store for something special once again.