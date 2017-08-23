Users can now pre-register for the next Monument Valley game.

Since its release, Monument Valley has been known as one of the best puzzle games on iOS and Android. The game centers around moving a character through a living M.C. Escher painting and isn't subject to in your face advertisement or micro transactions like most mobile games.

Apple featured Monument Valley 2 at this year's WWDC developer's conference, and the game will soon be available to Android users. Android Police reports that users can now pre-register for the game through the Google Play Store.

Pre-registering won't make the game release any faster, but users will get a notification on their device when the game is available. There's no word on pricing information, but it is likely to cost the same $4.99 it is on the iOS App Store.

Are you interested in playing Monument Valley 2? Let us know down below!