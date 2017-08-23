Users can now pre-register for the next Monument Valley game.
Since its release, Monument Valley has been known as one of the best puzzle games on iOS and Android. The game centers around moving a character through a living M.C. Escher painting and isn't subject to in your face advertisement or micro transactions like most mobile games.
Apple featured Monument Valley 2 at this year's WWDC developer's conference, and the game will soon be available to Android users. Android Police reports that users can now pre-register for the game through the Google Play Store.
Pre-registering won't make the game release any faster, but users will get a notification on their device when the game is available. There's no word on pricing information, but it is likely to cost the same $4.99 it is on the iOS App Store.
Reader comments
Loved the first one. This makes me want to revisit it.
Same. It'll be an instant buy for me.
Absolutely will be an instant buy for me. I hope the game is a little longer this time, or they have more expansion content to buy. I realize that each level gets a lot of thought and must be a nightmare to design, but I really can't get enough of this game and would buy all the expansions if the developers put them out.
I emailed them soon after the original released to ask if they were continuing the 'saga' and they said they had no plans for another one. This announcement makes me so happy! Love the game, still play it from time to time and can't wait for the second now.