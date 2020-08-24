The Monoprice SonicSolace active noise-cancelling Bluetooth over-ear headphones are on sale through the Monoprice website for just $24.99. The deal also comes with free shipping despite the inexpensive cost. Monoprice has the list price for these headphones as $70, and they are currently going for $60 on Amazon. So this is a huge discount. (Monoprice does have a shipping delay so it might be a little slow. At this price, it's worth the wait.)

Lowest price yet Monoprice SonicSolace active noise-cancelling Bluetooth over-ear headphones Up to 8 hours of play with active noise-cancelling and Bluetooth enabled. Double that without ANC. Has powerful 40mm drivers with neodymium magnets and a 20Hz - 20kHz frequency response. Uses Bluetooth 4.0 for easy pairing and low power consumption. $24.99 $60.00 $35 off See at Monoprice

These headphones have the sort of features you'd expect from much more expensive headphones, including active noise-cancelling and Bluetooth. At this price, there does have to be a trade-off somewhere. I'd say that trade off is in the battery size. It has a built-in 320mAh lithium-ion battery. That's still a fine size for headphones like this, but we've definitely seen headphones that can last up to 30 hours. With these headphones you'll get 8 hours if you're using both Bluetooth and ANC, but you can extend the life of the headphones to 16 if you don't need the ANC. That's still plenty of time for your commute, your workout, or even a plane flight.

The active noise-cancelling technology works by using external microphones that listen to the environment around you and then generate a reverse equivalent signal to eliminate the noise altogether.

Outside of that, though, the headphones are very powerful for what they do. They have 40mm drivers that use neodymium magnets. They have a frequency response time of 20 Hz to 20 kHz and a 105 decibel sensitivity.

The Bluetooth tech is Bluetooth 5.0, which is actually an upgrade compared to previous generations. This means you'll have easy pairing and automatic connecting. Plus you won't experience any interuptions or anything like that. It also uses Qualcomm's aptX codec for hi-res audio even over a wireless connection.