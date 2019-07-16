One of the most significant barriers to entry for 3D printing is the cost or the perceived cost. With the Mini Delta from Monoprice, that issue is swept away. The Mini Delta is a fantastic little printer and is usually a cheap entry to 3D printing anyway, but this Prime Day Monoprice is selling it for just $128. That's just crazy money.

For $128 there is very little reason not to pick it up, even if you own plenty of other printers, you may as well grab it. To give you some perspective a roll of Good Filament will cost you around $30, so you can get an entire 3D printer for the cost of four rolls of filament.

Budget and Brawn

Monoprice Mini Delta

A steal at $128

This is a printer I recommend to first time 3D printer buyers and will continue to do so. It is an excellent start to a hobby that will consume you.

Why do I love it?

I love it when a printer exceeds my expectations. I expected this cheap little machine to be terrible and it wasn't, not even close. The print quality was excellent, as you can see from the Joker and lucky cat above, and the build quality of the machine itself is impressive for such a small budget.

Delta printers are unique in the way they print, using clever armature rather than lead screws, and makes them very fast, as well as a joy to watch. You can even bounce into them, and they will right themselves without any trouble.

As we said in our review of the Mini Delta, these little machines are perfect for a young family or beginner hobbyist as they are simple to use and easy to master. With a Monoprice Mini Delta, you will be up and printing your first print in minutes, and you will be extremely happy with the result.

