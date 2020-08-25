Smartphone photography has come far in recent years with most people being happy to use their phones as their primary cameras these days. If you need a bit more than your phone can offer, you should invest in some of Moment's photography gear — especially while it's on sale with prices discounted by as much as 50%. Moment rarely offers discounts, so this World Photography Day sale is well worth your attention and is only set to last through September 23.
Snap up these deals
Moment World Photography Day Sale
Moment's latest sale offers big savings on accessories including phone cases and lenses, camera bags, portable storage, and much more. You'll save up to 50% off sitewide through September 23.
Up to 50% off
You can up to $50 off smartphone lenses like this Tele 58mm Lens or the Wide 18mm Lens, dropping them from $120 to $99.99. Of course, you'll need the right smartphone case to mount the lenses to. Fortunately, those are discounted as low as $10 in the sale.
We've got a lot of good things to say about Moment's products. We even named them as our best universal smartphone lenses. Our only real gripe with Moment gear is the high price of entry, but this limited-time sale sure helps with that. If you've been holding out on buying something from Moment, now's your chance.
Outside of phone-related products, Moment sells an array of other camera gear and accessories. Right now, various photo storage options are also on sale including rugged LaCie SSDs.
This sale is slated to last through September 23, though stock has the potential of selling out at any time. Be sure to check out the full selection and grab what you want soon so you don't miss out. Moment offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more, as well as free returns within 30 days.
