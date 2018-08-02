Last month, camera-maker Moment announced its Moment Pro Camera app for Android and iOS. The app launched with a bevy of features and settings from the getgo, but starting today, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners are getting an exclusive treat as the app now supports the Pixel Visual Core .

Once you update the Moment Pro Camera app to the latest available version, you'll have the option of enabling a new HDR+ mode after tapping on the Format button. In the HDR+ mode, you'll be able to use the same HDR+ processing that's won us over time and time again in the stock Google Camera app.

Google first started to really push the Pixel Visual Core back in February when it finally enabled the chip for all Pixel 2 and 2 XL owners. With this turned on, apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and others can use the full power of the Pixel 2's camera rather than simply using its viewfinder — resulting in photos that are brighter, sharper, and more colorful.

In addition to Pixel Visual Core support, the latest Moment Pro Camera app update also allows you to set it as your default camera, has improvements to the Camera Roll, and a host of bug fixes.

