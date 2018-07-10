If you're big into mobile photography, chances are you're familiar with Moment. Moment's become quite popular over the last couple years with extensive camera lenses and cases for the Pixel 2 , Galaxy S9 , and Apple's iPhones. Now, Moment's stepping away from the hardware game to release a pro camera app for both Android and iOS.

Titled Moment - Pro Camera, the app is designed to replace the default camera app on your phone while giving you access to all of the pro controls you could ask for. You can shoot in RAW, control exposure/ISO/shutter speed/focus/white balance, analyze all of your photo metadata in a DSLR-like format, and see a real-time histogram to know exactly what your exposure is like.

Despite all of these controls, Moment's kept the UI for its app very clean and simplistic so that it's not too overwhelming for people looking to gradually up their photo game. There's also a section in the app where you can let it know you're using a Moment lens if you have one, and according to Moment, it's working on adding support for the Pixel 2's Pixel Visual Core at some point down the road.

While all of that sounds great, Moment's Android app is lagging a bit behind. At the time of publishing this article, the Android version doesn't support video recording or the ability to switch between sensors if you've got a phone with dual rear cameras.

Speaking of the Android app, it'll set you back $1.99 on the Play Store. For our iPhone friends, the iOS app can be downloaded for free but requires a one-time $2.99 payment to access all of the pro controls.

Download: Moment - Pro Camera ($1.99)