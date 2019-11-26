What you need to know
- The Fisheye 14mm Lens replaces Moment's existing 15mm Superfish Lens for $119.99.
- It's wider, sharper, and lets in more light than the 15mm it replaces, and supports modern flagships.
- Early buyers can grab the Fisheye 14mm Lens for $89.99 within the first 48 hours.
Moment is one of the biggest names in mobile photography accessories, with specialized cases that allow you to attach its high-quality lenses to your phone and expand your camera's capabilities. I keep a Moment case on my Pixel 4 — not just for the lenses it supports, but also because it's genuinely a well-made, protective case.
Today, the company is launching its new Moment Fisheye 14mm Lens, calling it the widest, crispiest shot you can have on a phone. The 14mm Fisheye replaces Moment's current 15mm option (previously called the Superfish), and features a new bi-aspheric design that uses 15% more of the image sensor to promise edge-to-edge clarity.
That bi-aspheric design is built with modern flagships in mind; Moment recommends using this lens with the Pixel 4, iPhone 11, OnePlus 7, or Galaxy S10. Because it's designed to be mounted over your phone's primary sensor, it also lets in 25% more light than the 15mm and allows you to use night mode for unique low light captures.
The Fisheye 14mm Lens offers a 170-degree field of view, providing a much more dramatic effect than, say, the 123- and 120-degree ultra-wides on the Galaxy S10 and iPhone 11, respectively. Of course, that also comes with significantly more edge distortion, but that's part of the fisheye look — for extreme cases, Moment has added adjustable distortion correction to the iOS version of its Pro Camera app, and will roll out the same feature to its Android app in the next few weeks.
Moment is marketing the Fisheye 14mm Lens as a cheaper alternative to action cameras like GoPros, allowing you to shoot directly on your phone without having to import footage from an SD card or carry an extra camera around. Of course, your phone still won't be as robust (read: indestructible) as a GoPro, but this could serve as an excellent alternative for getting less precarious shots.
The Fisheye 14mm Lens will retail for $119.99, but you can snag it at a discounted $89.99 within the first 48 hours.
Wider, sharper
Moment Fisheye 14mm Lens
Moment's widest lens yet with edge-to-edge clarity.
The Fisheye 14mm Lens works with modern flagships and offers the widest view in Moment's lineup. It lets in more light than previous models, and acts as a nice GoPro alternative for the right buyer.
