Moment is one of the biggest names in mobile photography accessories, with specialized cases that allow you to attach its high-quality lenses to your phone and expand your camera's capabilities. I keep a Moment case on my Pixel 4 — not just for the lenses it supports, but also because it's genuinely a well-made, protective case.

Today, the company is launching its new Moment Fisheye 14mm Lens, calling it the widest, crispiest shot you can have on a phone. The 14mm Fisheye replaces Moment's current 15mm option (previously called the Superfish), and features a new bi-aspheric design that uses 15% more of the image sensor to promise edge-to-edge clarity.

That bi-aspheric design is built with modern flagships in mind; Moment recommends using this lens with the Pixel 4, iPhone 11, OnePlus 7, or Galaxy S10. Because it's designed to be mounted over your phone's primary sensor, it also lets in 25% more light than the 15mm and allows you to use night mode for unique low light captures.