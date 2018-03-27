Smartphone cameras are better than ever, but if you like taking things to the next level, you're probably quite familiar with Moment. Moment sells a variety of lens attachments for the Pixel 2, Galaxy S9, and iPhones, but these are all focused on photography. Now, Moment is stepping into videography with its all-new Filmmaker Collection.

Moment's Filmmaker Collection is made up of four products, but perhaps the most fascinating is its anamorphic lens. Although it's not necessarily cheap at $149.99, the lens offers a 1.33x zoom and uses a cinematic aspect ratio of 2:40:1 Cinemascope. Moment says the lens will help you get "sweet flares and letterbox screen", and describes it as "the holy grail of video."

The anamorphic lens will work on iPhone, Pixel, and Galaxy S / Note phones with Moment's Photo and Battery Photo Cases.

Also part of the Filmmaker Collection is a gimbal counterweight. The counterweight can easily attach to the DJI Osmo Mobile 2, Zhiyun SmoothQ, and Evo Shift gimbals, and it can be configured to weigh 60g, 90g, and or 120g. There's a rubber pad to ensure it stays in place, and Moment says this will help you achieve even smoother video. The counterweight has a price of $39.