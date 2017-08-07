Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with another way to help you cut that cord!

The Mohu Leaf Metro TV antenna is down to $15 right now on Amazon. Over the last year it has predominantly sold at $20, with a few drops here and there. The drop to $15 is one of its lowest prices ever and its first drop under $20 since May.

The Metro antenna is an non-amplified, indoor, HDTV antenna with a 25-mile range. It works best in an urban environment and can access plenty of over-the-air channels like ABC, PBS, NBC and others. It is small enough and light enough that you could actually travel with it if you wanted to.

Tom's Guide gave the Metro TV antenna 8 out of 10 and an Editor's Choice. They said, "the Metro did well in our urban test environment, pulling in 12 channels that we considered watchable. There were soap operas on CBS, NBC and Telemundo; The Avengers on an NBC subchannel; programs for kids on PBS; and cooking shows."

Unsure why you might want one of these antennas? Well, if you're looking to go fully wireless and stop paying so much for cable TV, an OTA antenna like this is essential to your setup for a number of reasons.

If you think you might get more success from an ampilified antenna, try the Mohu Curve. Amplified antennas can help if you're too far from the broadcasting stations, although for most people they shouldn't be necessary.

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!