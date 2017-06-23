Another great phone from HTC, but the same question remains: Can they actually sell it?
My first smartphone was from HTC — the Treo 750. Over the years I've used more HTC devices than I can even remember, from the Nexus One up through today's flagship, the U11. Not every phone has been a winner, but more often than not I (and others, of course) came to the conclusion that basically went "This is a hell of a phone. It's a shame they never manage to sell better."
HTC has a company has changed a lot since then. And I don't have the slightest idea if the U11 will spark some massive turnaround in a business sense. Or if it even needs to, for that matter. But this much is clear: Look at this phone. That mirror finish is ridiculously cool, and makes me not care about fingerprints. It's the first phone you wipe off because you want to show it off — not just because it's gotten smudged. The cameras are VERY good. The best? I dunno — but certainly right up there with anything else you can buy today. The software is fast and nearly flawless. Yeah, it's still full of features I might well not use — pretty much any smartphone is at this point — but none of that bogs it down or gets in the way.
The biggest hangup may be the price. It'll fluctuate with sales, of course. But it's $100 more than the LG G6 and nearly $200 more than the OnePlus 5 — both of which are extremely capable in their own rights. Even the excellent Galaxy S8 comes in $25 cheaper. The U11 is going to be a tough sell for folks. (It's also right in line with a base-model iPhone 7, if that's how you roll.)
But none of that actually change anything about the phone, of course. It's excellent. Looks great. Feels great. Works great.
Now HTC just has to sell it.
Reader comments
Modern Dad really likes the HTC U11
I'm so confused by these prices he mentioned... U11 is $649 from HTC without the $50 discount code and the G6 is $699 from LG and the s8 is $750 from Samsung but I think Samsung is having a sale too for $629 but none of that goes with that he said...
I don't understand why he is complaining about the price, it's cheaper than the Galaxy phones when they first came out, and of course it's going to be more expensive then the OnePlus 5, they are not even in the same category. Seriously I think he is nit-picking and can't bring himself to admit, that for the money it is a top notch phone. Is it better than the Galaxy S8? At this point I think the phones are so close that it comes down to personal preference.
Just because the OP5 is cheaper does not mean it's in a different category. It has the same processor and twice the ram.
I bought my u11 for $599. Thought it was a great deal for something with the sd835.
I absolutely love the phone but I'm probably returning it. The reason? There are damn near zero accessories. All 5 cases to chose from are crap, screen protectors are almost non existent, and this thing is going to break pretty fast with even a slight drop. Such a shame, I dig this phone even more than my Pixel XL.
Unlocked S8 in Canada can run you $1,035.00 whereas U11 is $899.00 (less $75.00) with HTC discount. U11 is definitely cheaper, at least up here.
I agree with Austin tech. Everything I've read on this device warns about dropping it or even keeping it in a pocket that you may lean on. In other words it's very breakable. To bad I was considering it.