For the first time in years, LG has ratcheted back its habit of crazy design, and that's led to a pretty darn capable Android smartphone.

The Modern Dad 2017 Smartphone Tour continues, this time with the LG G6. And it's a bit of a departure for LG, which has experimented with modular designs in the LG G5 (spoiler: it didn't work), leather in the LG G4 (spoiler: it didn't last), and buttons on the back of the phone with the G2 and G3. (That was pretty great, actually, even if the volume keys have moved back to the side.)

So what's so special about the G6? Maybe that it's just a really good Android smartphone. Definitely a little more demure in its design, lacking the overt sex appeal of the Samsung Galaxy S8 (among other things, for that matter). The rounded corners on the screen are, well, rounded. And occasionally that's led to software glitches. (And LG's software is the same story I've been telling for years — it's better, but not great.)

The reason I'd buy this phone? The dual cameras. Yeah, they're still a bit of a novelty (having first been introduced on the G5), but they're also really good and a great way to change the composition of the same old smartphone pics. Couple that with what otherwise is just a solid smartphone (including water resistance!), and this is right up there in my favorite phones of the year.

