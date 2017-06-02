For the first time in years, LG has ratcheted back its habit of crazy design, and that's led to a pretty darn capable Android smartphone.
The Modern Dad 2017 Smartphone Tour continues, this time with the LG G6. And it's a bit of a departure for LG, which has experimented with modular designs in the LG G5 (spoiler: it didn't work), leather in the LG G4 (spoiler: it didn't last), and buttons on the back of the phone with the G2 and G3. (That was pretty great, actually, even if the volume keys have moved back to the side.)
So what's so special about the G6? Maybe that it's just a really good Android smartphone. Definitely a little more demure in its design, lacking the overt sex appeal of the Samsung Galaxy S8 (among other things, for that matter). The rounded corners on the screen are, well, rounded. And occasionally that's led to software glitches. (And LG's software is the same story I've been telling for years — it's better, but not great.)
The reason I'd buy this phone? The dual cameras. Yeah, they're still a bit of a novelty (having first been introduced on the G5), but they're also really good and a great way to change the composition of the same old smartphone pics. Couple that with what otherwise is just a solid smartphone (including water resistance!), and this is right up there in my favorite phones of the year.
Reader comments
Modern Dad on the LG G6
Phil,
Thanks for the review and the article. I'm considering this phone may be my main daily driver.
Nope, waiting for V30.
My V20 is superior in features and better (main) camera.
Most of us want to have good income but dont know how to do that on Internet there are a lot of methods to earn huge sum, but whenever Buddies try that they get trapped in a scam/fraud so I thought to share with you a genuine and guaranteed method for free to earn huge sum of money at home anyone of you interested should visit the page. I am more than sure that you will get best result.
Best Of Luck for new Initiative!
cvvvvvvvvv
........... http://www.PayNote8.com
I will never understand the tone reviewers have with non-samsung phones...
Phil this isn't directed only at you but I've noticed most reviewers (I hate to say it but even u this time) come off as if this phone isn't anything special and even use the word boring.
Yet I see reviewers get all giddy saying the screen ratio, the headphone jack, the less crowded software than previous versions are such amazing features on the s8 and this phone has all that as well and it is them playing it safe (nothing special). I don't understand it and I'm starting to think that majority of you all don't realize you are coming off this way.
I personally don't have this phone but bought it for my mother and it is a great phone no less intriguing than any other flagships out now.
Oan: can anyone explain to me why ppl make the new screen ratio seem so amazing on the Galaxy phones but it comes off as"oh yeah, LG did it too" when talking about the g6? <=Serious inquiry, not trying to be a smartass
I think I like the G6 because it mostly does when it does really well and isn't trying too hard to force things forward. (As much as I love innovation, I think the GS8 is tripping over itself a little.)
"Oan: can anyone explain to me why ppl make the new screen ratio seem so amazing on the Galaxy phones but it comes off as"oh yeah, LG did it too" when talking about the g6?"
I think because Samsung is so mainstream. I'm a gamer, and I consider Galaxy phones the 'Call of Duty' series. It's flashy, follows a formula people are familiar with, throws in a few gimmicks and rides the coattails of its previous success. People in general seem to buy in to it.
The G6 tends to get ignored by the masses because 1. marketing is nowhere close to Galaxy devices 2. It "looks" like a regular phone just with a 18:9 display. The S8 gets noticed because the curved edges make it look futuristic.
I guess I can understand that, but LG TV marketing was everywhere when this one was first released but it has since disappeared...
I'm one of the few that doesn't see the edge display as futuristic... I see it as somewhat of a nuisance on some activities, but that would make sense why the tone is different when reviewers talk about the 2 phones... Thanks for the reply!
Thanks Phil! I think your perspective of the G6 is spot on. It doesn't try to be anything it isn't and what it does, it does well. The wide angle is fun!
It really changes the way you compose shots.
Yup! Love the wide angle camera on my V20!
Wish I had the wide angle on my s8. I still carry around my HTC Re to get those wide angle shots. Maybe the G6 would have been right up my alley. The design got me I guess.
I have the v20 and my favorite part is the wide angle lens too. Until you have a phone with one hard to understand that. I don't care for the narrow screen all content is 16x9 so in use the screen is smaller. The second screen on the v20 is so handy use it all the time.
I have g4, and it's been a really good phone. The audio is way better than samsung. I've not drunk the samsung kool aid. As i've had samsung, and they never fail to disappoint. My question is would anyone recommend the g6 as a new phone? I'm also taken with the mate9, but that's not what this thread is about.
Recently got a G5 (got it super cheap and I'm not using the mods) and I've had a lot of fun already with the wide angle on it. Might upgrade to a V30 in a few months. Coming from an S7 I don have to agree with Phil about the LCD display, AMOLED is a lot better.
Hey Phil, thanks for your take on this! I feel similarly about their software as well. Along with getting a replacement launcher, the theme engine LG has built in, works really well. Really makes it feel like a whole new phone.
You should answer the phone sometime...ijs