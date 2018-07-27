You've read the Android Central review. ... You've marveled over Mr.Mobile. And now we've got one more look at the Lenovo Smart Display — Google's answer to the Amazon Echo Show — from ye olde Modern Dad himself.

If you think it's weird writing about yourself in the third person like this, that's where you're right. But if you think the Lenovo Smart Display is basically a Google Home with a touchscreen running a scaled down version of Android meant for the internet of things, which in its early days and most certainly will improve over time — well, you're also right.

But that's what it is, and that's what it will be, and to be completely honest I'm still finding new little gems and features tucked into this thing, even after a week of use. So here's another 10 minutes with the intriguing first entry into a lineup of smart displays.