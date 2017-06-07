High-tech gadgets can be lifesavers when severe weather hits. But don't count out some low-tech options, too.

We've reached that part of the year in which those of us who live in storm-prone areas start to take stock and make sure we're ready for the worst. Maybe (fingers crossed) that'll mean nothing more than a temporary power outage. Maybe it'll be something more serious.

In any event, though, we've got more tech today than we've ever had, helping us prepare, ride out and then recover from a storm.

Batteries are more prevalent than ever, of course. The Anker PowerHouse is crazy big (and not cheap because of it), but I've also been having fun with their $60 solar charger. Because for as great as external batteries are, they still need to be recharged at some point.

But the most important thing after a storm? A low-tech $10 sun shower. Trust me on this.