There's something about using a Google Pixel phone that almost feels lazy at this point. Is it the sexiest piece of hardware you can buy? Nope. But it's predictable. It's dependable. It's the kind of phone you want if you don't want to worry as much about your phone.

And that's where I'm at these days. I want a phone that works, and I want a phone that works well. The Pixel 2 XL still very much fits that bill. And with Android 9.0 Pie it's been that much better. It's as fast now (faster, probably) than when it was released almost a year ago. Its camera is still easily among the top you can buy. And the marriage between OS and apps remains better than any other.

That's not to say I don't want to see improvement in the Pixel 3 -- as far as hardware goes, it's tough to beat ... that other phone. But in the end, the software experience is more important.

And that always brings me back to Android.