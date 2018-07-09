Any phone that takes you from sunrise to sunset without dying is a pretty solid phone in my book. So when I came home from a day of Google Maps navigation, hotel hunting and shooting endless photos (while Instagramming my every meal, natch) I expected my Moto Z3 Play to be mere moments from auto-shutdown. But while its Moto Mod was indeed just ticking over to zero as I walked in the door, the Z3 Play's onboard battery was still sitting happily at 80%. I was minutes from bed, but I could have gone another whole twelve hours if I'd wanted to.

That's the magic of the Moto Z3 Play: with Motorola's new (and IMO, overdue) strategy of sticking a battery mod right in the box, it's the new phone to beat for endurance. And it packs almost all of the features that have for years made Motorola my go-to example for "how to do Android the right way." So why aren't I more enthused about the Z3 Play? Well, as usual with Motorola Z-series phones, the answer comes down to: a little bit of overpricing; a little bit of underperforming (specifically in the camera); and a little company called OnePlus.

I'll be coming to you straight from Motorola's headquarters in Chicago with whatever the company's announcing August 2! I don't yet know what it is -- but I've got a feeling you won't want to miss it.