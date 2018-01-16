Simplicity sold me on my new favorite headphones and made me realize what I had been missing.

It's easy to be distracted by features on headphones right now. Google Assistant, instant pairing, and "dynamic" noise cancellation are fun things to play with, but each of these features sees the price slowly creep up while leaving behind the fundamentals of a good pair of headphones. In my search for what should be considered table stakes for any good $100+ pair of headphones, I came across Modular and its first set of wireless headphones. Dubbed Mod-1, I found them good enough to bring with me everywhere for the last couple of months.

About this review I have been testing an early production Mod-1 in the Gunmetal color for two months. These headphones were provided by Modular, and have been tested on five phones, two tablets, and multiple computers during my evaluation.

Bent to my will Mod-1 Headphones Design As wireless headphones go, Mod-1 does very little to stand out in the crowd. They look like a dozen other headphones, with ports on the underside of the left cup and a simple button-based navigation system on the right. I quickly found a pair of extension rods on either side of the headband to fit the cups to my ears, with matte and glossy plastic surrounding everything. Extending the rods revealed a rigid metal piece connecting the cups to the headband, and Modular confirmed that metal band extends all the way across the headband. In fact, that metal band is a feature — you are directly encouraged to bend that band to the shape that is most comfortable to your head. One of several things to make this headset "modular" in its design. I found the headset comfortable enough out of the box, but with a few tweaks, the headphone cups hugged my head well. Connecting the headphones may not be instant, but the NFC pairing on the side of the headphones works well. The positioning of the NFC tag is a bit awkward if you have a large device with its NFC emitter in the center, but for most phones, it's easy to make the connection. Once you have that connection, it works just like any other Bluetooth headset.

The cups for this headset are plenty plushy and feel nice. I prefer a pleather material to foam because it's easier to clean, and the padding around my ears made the headphones comfortable enough to wear for hours. The circular cup isn't quite big enough to really be "over-the-ear" size for my ears, but unlike most on-ear headphones there's no unbalanced pressure to make a part of my ears hurt over time. Best of all, the headphone cups are removable, and Modular plans to make them easy to replace with other options if you so choose. Mod-1 stands out by being headphones I can comfortably use everywhere. While I find myself using these headphones wireless more often than I do wired due to the dearth of headphone jacks in my mobile accessories, I appreciate the headphone jack and the Micro-USB port resting on the same side of the headphones. It means I'm not tangled up in cables, and because my laptop has its headphone jack on the left side it's a convenience for me. What did catch me by surprise was being able to use the Micro-USB port and the 3.5mm jack at the same time, meaning I could charge my headphones for wireless use later while still using them at my desk. This doesn't work with a surprising number of headphones, and it's nice to see Modular offering me the option here. I find myself using this feature more than I'd like to admit, thanks to forgetting to charge the headphones at night.

In spite of their fairly generic appearance, Mod-1 stands out by being headphones I can comfortably use everywhere. The design allows the headphones to collapse well for travel. I was able to literally bend the headphones into the perfect fit for me, and the cups are not only easy to clean after a workout but designed to be replaced when I inevitably wear out the material covering the cups. I'm not saying a nice electric blue or royal purple would make them more comfortable, but it sure would add a little flash to an otherwise solid design.

These cost how much? Mod-1 Headphones Sound Some quick background on me — before I started using these headphones I was splitting my time between the portability-challenged Sennheiser HD 598 Cs and the amazingly portable but fairly limited Trekz Titanium bone conduction headphones. I haven't touched either in at least a month, and it's due entirely to how well the Mod-1 headphones have done in replacing the pair for my daily needs. The only caveat there is because it's been so cold here this past month I haven't been running outside much. I'm happy with Mod-1 at the gym, but for outdoor activities, I'd still prefer to hear the cars around me. Mod-1 delivers a warm sound with lots of bass. In fact, maybe a touch too much. Mod-1 delivers a warm sound with lots of bass. In fact, maybe a little too much. I tweaked my equalizer on my phone a little to tone it down a bit and found myself very happy with the results. These sound like nice $100 wired headphones, which is difficult to pull off over Bluetooth even with things like aptX HD and Bluetooth 5.0, neither of which is available on these headphones. The 40mm driver in these headphones is just plain good, especially if you enjoy more than a little bass.

The rest of the sound profile for these headphones isn't warm enough to be muddy at high volumes, but the highs aren't quite as sharp as they are on my Sennheisers and people in spoken word podcasts come through sounding a little deeper-toned than I'm used to hearing elsewhere. I really enjoy the sound, but if accuracy is what you dig, these probably aren't for you.