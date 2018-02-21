It's safe to say that aside from the Super Bowl, people generally go out of their way to avoid watching ads. We use ad blockers wherever possible and smash that "Skip Ad" button on YouTube pre-roll ads as soon as humanly possible.

Needless to say, I am also aware that ads are still a necessary evil in the world of smartphone apps — users typically don't like to pay for apps if there's a free alternative, but developers still need reliable avenues for generating revenue. Including ads in your game or app offer a workable compromise wherein users are conditioned to expect the occasional ad interruptions in exchange for not having to deal with upfront costs.

This means if you're playing a free game downloaded from the Google Play Store, you'll be forced to sit through the occasional ad for a different game eager to steal a share of your screen time. Services like AdMob by Google have helped generate over $3 billion according to its own figures, and I'm all for app developers getting paid for their work, even if they ultimately decide to release their app for free.

But over the past couple years, it's become abundantly clear to me that there are little to no standards or guidelines for acceptable content or honesty in mobile gaming ads. There are many examples I could point to, but I'll focus my arguments on three particular ad types that are gratuitous, misleading, or just plain gross.

Sex sells

First up, consider this CG trailer for Sword of Chaos. Between the excessive boob jiggling and gratuitous low-angle shots of the all-female cast fighting, you're left with no clue who the characters are, what they're fighting for, but most importantly what type of game is being advertised.

It's an MMORPG, by the way, and it looks and plays nothing like this ad would have you believe. The actual game features a fixed, high-angle camera that keeps your character in the center of the frame, so I guarantee more than a few teenaged users were left feeling deflated if they downloaded this game immediately after seeing this ad pop up on their screen. The developers say it's "one of the most cutting-edge mobile action MMORPG ever produced", but if that's true, you're left to question why they chose to focus on the overt sexual objectification of women (sex sells) instead of simply showcasing the game itself.

You know, just like Lords Mobile does in its ads.

So much cringe