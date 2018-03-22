A few months after the release of MIUI 9.2, Xiaomi is now rolling out the stable build of MIUI 9.5. The latest version of MIUI includes a laundry list of bug fixes along with a ton of new features, including a new start page and kernel optimizations for the built-in browser, ability to automatically turn off the Wi-Fi hotspot when you exceed your cellular data limit, transfer app data from within Mi Mover, and more.
The OTA update is starting to roll out, and Xiaomi has mentioned that MIUI 9.05 will be making its way to over 30 eligible devices, including the likes of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, last year's Redmi Note 4, Mi Mix 2, and others.
While you're waiting for the update to hit your phone, here's the full changelog for the MIUI 9.5 release:
- Highlights
- New - Resume interrupted transfers in Mi Mover without starting over (11-30)
- New - Revamped start page and optimized performance (12-05)
- New - Quick search options (12-05)
- New - Adjusted the position of the search bar (12-05)
- New - Optimized Browser's kernel (12-05)
- New - One-time data limits: hotspot turns off automatically when set data limit is reached. (12-12)
- New - Transfer apps with or without app data using Mi Mover (12-20)
- New - Sound recording options for Screen recorder (01-12)
- Optimization - Revamped Notification shade: grouping notifications, quick replies, more notification formats. (11-22)
Optimization - New format for floating notifications in the landscape mode (Full screen display) (01-11)
Fixes
- Fix - Top sites setting is restored automatically in MI browser. (12-26)
- Fix - Dual Apps WhatsApp cannot add contact member from the group. (12-26)
- Fix - App vault FC (12-26)
- Fix - The "Move" option was displayed as "Copy" in Explorer (01-03)
- Fix - Home screen froze and slowed down (01-03)
- Fix - Automatic updates turned off if you restricted Updater\'s notifications (01-03)
- Fix - System launcher wasn't responding (01-03)
- Fix - Screen buttons overlapped with the keyboard during quick replies in the Notification shade (01-03)
- Fix - UI adjustments for RTL languages in Messaging (01-03)
- Fix - Weather info is not aligned in notification & status bar in landscape mode (01-09)
- Fix - 'Mobile data' label is misaligned in Restrict data usage settings (01-09)
- Fix - Black screen appears and then lock screen is displayed (01-09)
- Fix - The battery level is incorrect on status bar (01-16)
- Fix - Battery is draining very fast when the device is in idle mode (01-16)
- Fix - The camera interface is not displayed correctly when the language is Arabic (01-16)
- Fix - There are two Security in Accessibility settings (01-16)
Fix - Line ANR when using Bluetooth headphone for Line calls (01-16)
System
- Optimization - New format for floating notifications in the landscape mode (Full screen display) (01-11)
- Fix - System went into safe mode automatically (02-08)
- Fix - Settings force closed when region was changed (11-17)
- Fix - System launcher keeps stopping after adding or opening widgets after the update to 7.11.10 (11-17)
- Fix - Untranslated Chinese text appeared in Mi Video (11-17)
Fix - Earphone volume changed when listening to music (11-21)
Phone
Fix - Device rebooted during calls (02-08)
Contacts
New - Press and hold a button on the dial pad to quick dial a number (01-09)
Lockscreen, Status Bar, Notification Bar
- Optimization - Improved TalkBack in the notification shade (11-21)
Optimization - Improved Bluetooth switch responsiveness (11-21)
Home screen
Fix - System launcher stops working after update to 7.12.1 (12-06)
Themes
- Optimization - Adjustments for theme details (11-17)
Fix - Home screen wasn't displayed correctly after switching back to default theme (12-14)
Gallery
- New - Add photos to favorites (01-02)
- New - Optimize local storage to free up space (01-16)
- Optimization - You can select custom covers for albums with people (12-07)
- Optimization - Automatic downloads for photos from Mi Cloud (12-07)
Fix - Couldn't crop scrolling screenshots (11-23)
Backup
- New - Resume interrupted transfers in Mi Mover without starting over (11-30)
-
New - Transfer apps with or without app data using Mi Mover (12-20)
Settings
New - One-time data limits: hotspot turns off automatically when set data limit is reached. (12-12)
Mi Apps
- New - Add the must-have recommendations for new users (01-11)
Optimization - Brand new homepage of Mi Apps with visual and UI effect highly enhanced (01-09)
Screen Recorder
- New - Sound recording options for Screen recorder (01-12)
Fix - Issues with screenshots in landscape mode (12-13)
Browser
- New - Revamped start page and optimized performance (12-05)
- New - Quick search options (12-05)
- New - Adjusted the position of the search bar (12-05)
- New - Optimized Browser's kernel (12-05)
- New - Address bar autocomplete (01-02)
- New - All-new bottom menu (01-02)
Optimization - Now you can add Home screen shortcuts in Android O (01-02)
Security
Fix - Security center FC when 'Installed app' is selected in 'Settings' (12-06)
Mi Wallet
- Optimization - Better page guide in the Accessibility mode (11-22)