A few months after the release of MIUI 9.2 , Xiaomi is now rolling out the stable build of MIUI 9.5 . The latest version of MIUI includes a laundry list of bug fixes along with a ton of new features, including a new start page and kernel optimizations for the built-in browser, ability to automatically turn off the Wi-Fi hotspot when you exceed your cellular data limit, transfer app data from within Mi Mover, and more.

The OTA update is starting to roll out, and Xiaomi has mentioned that MIUI 9.05 will be making its way to over 30 eligible devices, including the likes of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, last year's Redmi Note 4, Mi Mix 2, and others.

While you're waiting for the update to hit your phone, here's the full changelog for the MIUI 9.5 release: