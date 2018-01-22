MIUI 9.2 brings a host of new features to the popular ROM.

Xiaomi released MIUI 9.2 earlier this month, and the ROM is now rolling out to a range of Xiaomi devices including the Redmi Note 4, Mi Mix 2, Redmi Y1, and others. The update brings a host of new features to the stable build. including the ability to remove background elements from images. The feature was demoed during the launch of MIUI 9, and this is the first time it is being available on the stable channel.

If you're interested, the download links are now available on MIUI's website if you want to flash the files directly. The update will be rolling out to more devices shortly, but there's no

Here's the full changelog detailing all the new features:

Highlights New - Mi Mover, supports data migration restarting. During migrating data to the new phone, device hotspot connection will be restored automatically in case of interruption to complete the data migration. (10-25)

New - Simplified the UI (10-31)

Optimization - Hide free and incompatible themes in the list of the purchased items (10-10)

Optimization - "Add to favorites" icon adjustments (10-24) System New - Distance sensor dynamic calibration function, to ensure that black screen appears correctly (10-26)

Fix - Individual user fingerprint failure problem (10-19)

Fix - Fingerprint module damage caused by fingerprint identification error (10-19)

Fix - KRACK WPA2 security vulnerabilities (10-19)

Fix - Compatibility issues for some third-party software on the full-screen devices (10-18) Phone Optimization - Vibration no longer affects the features which reduce ringer volume when the phone is lifted or flipped to silence (10-10)

New - Simplified the UI (10-31) App Lock New - App lock supports hiding messages from selected apps (10-31)

New - Simplified the UI (10-31)

Lockscreen, Status Bar, Notification Bar

Optimization - Adjusted time for tapping the Lock screen notifications (10-24) Home screen Optimization - Display effect when the virtual navigation button is on a light-colored wallpaper (10-18)

Optimization - Multiple themes supported on the clock widget (10-19)

Optimization - Move app icons into a folder easier (10-19)

Optimization - Adding widgets to an empty spot with a single tap (10-31) Themes Optimization - Hide free and incompatible themes in the list of the purchased items (10-10)

Optimization - Themes prompt about connecting to the internet when it's required (10-12)

Optimization - "Add to favorites" icon adjustments (10-24) Gallery New - Erase lines and objects while editing photos (10-12)

Fix - Image has been compressed multiple times (10-19) Backup New - Mi Mover, supports data migration restarting. During migrating data to the new phone, device hotspot connection will be restored automatically in case of interruption to complete the data migration. (10-25)

Fix - Mi Mover can't continue to migrate data after the network connection is interrupted and restored (10-25)

Fix - Mi Mover can't migrate all apps to the new phone (10-25) Mi Account Optimization - Reduced the number of push notifications when the user is signed out (10-30) Security New - Performance mode for game speed booster (10-26)

New - Set default dual app for faster WeChat, Weibo, and QQ actions (11-22) Mi Wallet Fix - In some cases, the use of MiPay in the POS machine credit card transactions failed (10-19) Mi Drop Optimization - Received files are sorted by time (11-06)

Fix - Issues with loading big GIFs (11-06) Other New - "Apps" support updates now (10-11)

Already installed the update? Let us know how you're liking the changes in the comments below.