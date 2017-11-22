Software support is ending for six Xiaomi phones.

Back during the launch of MIUI 9, Xiaomi announced that its custom ROM would be making its way to over 30 devices in the company's portfolio, going back all the way to the 2012 Mi 2. And while Xiaomi has done a great job of making sure that older devices receive updates, the manufacturer has announced that six devices will not be getting any further updates beyond MIUI 9.

These are the devices that will not be receiving updates following the rollout of MIUI 9:

Mi 2/2S

Mi 4i

Redmi Note 4G

Redmi 2

Redmi 2 Prime

Mi Note

Xiaomi has suspended rolling out beta builds to the aforementioned devices, and has mentioned that the stable OTA build — set to arrive sometime in January 2018 — will be the last update for these handsets:

MIUI ROM has been updated regularly ever since its first version was released. And MIUI Team has been committed to providing the best experience to users of all devices. Therefore, MIUI performance is constantly improved to deliver a better and better system experience to all users. However, to ensure the best performance of MIUI, we have to make a tough decision of suspending the update of 6 devices after a long-time discussion and evaluation about the release time of devices, active users, hardware performance, etc.

Xiaomi also mentioned that it will provide instructions for users that are using beta versions of the ROM to make the switch to the stable channel. It's easy to see why Xiaomi is depreciating support for these devices — the latest phone in the list is the Mi Note, which made its debut back in January 2015.