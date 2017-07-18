Xiaomi will unveil the next version of MIUI on July 26.

Xiaomi launched the Mi Max 2 in India earlier today, and the company has announced that it will unveil the next version of its ROM, MIUI 9, in China on July 26. Earlier reports suggested an August 16 unveil, but Xiaomi has confirmed on Twitter that the ROM will be showcased next week.

MIUI 8 introduced a slew of new features as well as a much-needed design refresh, so it will be interesting to see what MIUI 9 brings to the table. Xiaomi announced earlier this month that it will roll out the Nougat update to 14 devices in its portfolio, and it's possible all of the devices on that list will pick up the MIUI 9 update as well.

Xiaomi will also launch the Mi 5X at the event, with the device set to sport dual cameras at the back, much like the Mi 6. Unlike the Mi 6, the Mi 5X will likely be offered in the budget segment, offering a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 625, and 4GB of RAM. We should know more about the device next week, so stay tuned.