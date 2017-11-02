The global version of MIUI 9 is now starting to roll out to Xiaomi's devices.

MIUI 9 was unveiled earlier this year in China, and now the global version of the ROM is starting to roll out to Xiaomi's entire portfolio of devices. The manufacturer is making the update widely available, with the five-year-old Mi 2 set to receive the latest version. To put things into context, the Mi 2 launched with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

There's a lot of exciting new feature additions in the global version of MIUI 9, including a retooled notification pane, new themes, animations, a native split screen mode, and much more.

Xiaomi shared statistics on MIUI usage around the world during the Redmi Y1 launch event in India. Globally, MIUI is available in 56 languages, and has 280 million active users in 220 countries. There's clearly a lot of interest in Xiaomi's custom ROM, and we'll delve into the new features in detail in the coming days.

Here's the full list of eligible devices for MIUI 9 global:

Mi Mix 2

Mi Mix

Mi Note 3

Mi Note 2

Mi Note

Mi 6

Mi 5

Mi 5s

Mi 5s Plus

Mi 4i

Mi 4

Mi 3

Mi 2

Mi Max 2

Mi Max

Mi Max Prime

Redmi Note 4

Redmi Note 4X

Redmi Note 5A

Redmi Note 3

Redmi Note 4G Prime

Redmi Note 2

Redmi Note 4G

Redmi 4

Redmi 4X

Redmi 3

Redmi 3S

Redmi 3S Prime

Redmi 2

Redmi 2 Prime

Redmi Y1

Redmi Y1s

The stable version of the ROM will be rolled out to the Redmi Note 4, Mi Mix 2, and the Mi Max 2 in the next two to three weeks, with a beta build available for all three devices right away. There's no mention regarding when the other devices will receive the update, but we'll share more details as we get them.