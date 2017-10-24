The Misfit Vapor packs a decent punch for $199, but it isn't perfect.

Back at CES, Misfit announced the Vapor – a new smartwatch that aimed to be an attractive wearable for those not interested in spending a lot of cash. In March, Misfit decided to ax its own operating system in favor of Android Wear 2.0, and although the gadget was supposed to be released in the summer, that never happened. Thankfully, after months and months of waiting, the Misfit Vapor finally has a release date – October 31.

It's been a while since we last talked about the Vapor, so let's go through a quick refresher. The watch has a completely circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, water resistance up to 50-meters, and a touch-sensitive side on the frame that you can use for navigating the UI without actually touching the display.

Unfortunately, the Vapor is missing some key features that a lot of people have come to expect in a smartwatch. There's no built-in GPS despite Misfit previously saying that there was, no NFC (which means no Android Pay), and no speaker or LTE support.

Those are some hefty shortcomings when stacked together, but thankfully the Vapor somewhat justifies these omissions with a competitive price of just $199.99 when it launches on Misfit's website.

5 reasons it's worth buying an Android Wear watch right now