The Misfit Vapor packs a decent punch for $199, but it isn't perfect.
Back at CES, Misfit announced the Vapor – a new smartwatch that aimed to be an attractive wearable for those not interested in spending a lot of cash. In March, Misfit decided to ax its own operating system in favor of Android Wear 2.0, and although the gadget was supposed to be released in the summer, that never happened. Thankfully, after months and months of waiting, the Misfit Vapor finally has a release date – October 31.
It's been a while since we last talked about the Vapor, so let's go through a quick refresher. The watch has a completely circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, water resistance up to 50-meters, and a touch-sensitive side on the frame that you can use for navigating the UI without actually touching the display.
Unfortunately, the Vapor is missing some key features that a lot of people have come to expect in a smartwatch. There's no built-in GPS despite Misfit previously saying that there was, no NFC (which means no Android Pay), and no speaker or LTE support.
Those are some hefty shortcomings when stacked together, but thankfully the Vapor somewhat justifies these omissions with a competitive price of just $199.99 when it launches on Misfit's website.
Reader comments
Guess it'll live up to its name.
Hopefully battery life is decent. If yes I'll pick one up
If it's like their other fitness tracker, expect it to fall apart almost immediately after putting it on your wrist.
Only I been using my Gear Fit 2 for well over a year and still as reliable as day one with the same band and still using it daily.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Speaker? Why would that be needed?
Quick call responses. I use it all the time with the Gear 3 if I know it's going to be less than a 30 sec call.
Welp, guess that leaves the Ticwatch S&E as the last hope for Android Wear in 2017.
Trick or Treat 👻
We actually meant to say "coming soonish"😉