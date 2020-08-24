If you've ever wanted to watch a mobile video on your TV, it might be simpler and more affordable than you might initially think. The Choetech USB-C to HDMI Cable can be plugged directly into smartphones, tablets, or computers that feature a USB-C port. With the other end plugged into the HDMI port of your TV, you'll be able to mirror content from USB-C devices to your TV to watch anything you want on the big screen. While Choetech's USB-C to HDMI cable regularly sells just under $20 on average, you can pick one up today for just $6.23 when you clip the coupon on its product page and then use promo code 50LJKEI1 during checkout.
Choetech's USB-C to HDMI cable is suitable to stream 4K video from one device to the next with a 60hz refresh rate. It works with USB Type C and Thunderbolt 3 ports including those found on MacBook and Chromebook laptops and select USB-C smartphones. You won't be able to use it with just any phone, though it is compatible with many of the recent Samsung Galaxy devices as well as Huawei Mate phones. The cable is corrosion-resistant and has a durable braided outer layer for added protection and flexibility. Plus, it has a 90-degree connector on the USB-C end which helps to keep the cord out of your way while you're using the device.
