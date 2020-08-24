If you've ever wanted to watch a mobile video on your TV, it might be simpler and more affordable than you might initially think. The Choetech USB-C to HDMI Cable can be plugged directly into smartphones, tablets, or computers that feature a USB-C port. With the other end plugged into the HDMI port of your TV, you'll be able to mirror content from USB-C devices to your TV to watch anything you want on the big screen. While Choetech's USB-C to HDMI cable regularly sells just under $20 on average, you can pick one up today for just $6.23 when you clip the coupon on its product page and then use promo code 50LJKEI1 during checkout.

Save $13 Choetech USB-C to HDMI Cable This HDMI cable by Choetech was designed to be more versatile than traditional models. It has a USB-C connector on one end so you can plug it into your phone or USB-C computer without needing an adapter. Use the coupon to save. $6.23 $18.70 $12 off See at Amazon With coupon: 50LJKEI1

Choetech's USB-C to HDMI cable is suitable to stream 4K video from one device to the next with a 60hz refresh rate. It works with USB Type C and Thunderbolt 3 ports including those found on MacBook and Chromebook laptops and select USB-C smartphones. You won't be able to use it with just any phone, though it is compatible with many of the recent Samsung Galaxy devices as well as Huawei Mate phones. The cable is corrosion-resistant and has a durable braided outer layer for added protection and flexibility. Plus, it has a 90-degree connector on the USB-C end which helps to keep the cord out of your way while you're using the device.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you can also score free shipping with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to snag free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video streaming service and Prime Gaming. There's even a new page full of exclusive members-only discounts which every member should keep an eye on.