There are quite a few options when it comes to carriers for your smartphone, and odds are you're shopping around for the best deal. Postpaid plans are a good option for some, but prepaid plans get you the lowest price, as long as you're willing to put your money down first.
Mint SIM is an alternative carrier that uses T-Mobile's 4G LTE network to bring you great coverage at an even more affordable price. In the past, going prepaid with an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) often meant that you sacrificed a lot when it came to your plan, but that isn't the case anymore. With Mint SIM you can pick data allotments of 2GB, 5GB, or even 10GB, depending on your usage habits, and all of the plans come with unlimited talk and text as well.
Using coupon code ACMINTSIM20 at checkout, you can save 20% off the already low prices the company offers!
If you are looking to save on a longer-term plan, coupon codes are the way to go. Right now, you can save an additional 20% on the already-low pricing of the 6- and 12-month plans when you use our exclusive coupon code.
Current Mint SIM offers
Normally, you pay for the next month of service when you sign up with an MVNO, but MintSIM does things a little differently to keep costs low. You can pay for a single month, or you can pay for three, six or 12 months to score some pretty crazy deals.
Right now, you can grab 3 months of service on the 2GB plan for just $35 total, the 5GB plan for $50, or jump up to the 10GB plan for $60. With other carriers, you'll easily pay more than this for just a single month of service.