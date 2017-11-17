Thinking of signing up with Mint SIM but aren't sure about service or whether or not your phone will work? Download the Mint SIM app!

Mint SIM is changing the wireless service game with its no contract plans that you pay for up front. If you're thinking of signing up but aren't sure about coverage or even whether or not your phone will work on the network, then Mint SIM has the perfect tool to help you figure it out.

The Mint SIM app is available for Android and it'll let you check out the coverage map for your area. It'll also let you know if your phone is compatible (it probably is!). If you like what you see, then you can order a test kit that comes with two SIM cards for $5. One SIM is a test SIM, which gives you 100 texts, 100MB of data, and 100 minutes to make calls, zoom along on Mint SIM's fast LTE network, and text everyone about you're testing out Mint SIM and they should too. The Mint SIM app will tell you how much of each you have left.

If you dig the experience and want to sign up for a Mint SIM plan, then you can easily activate the second SIM card. The $5 you paid for the test kit converts into a credit toward the plan of your choice!

Mint SIM has affordable and flexible plans to suit your usage habits and needs. Sign up for 3 months, 6 months, or 12 months, and choose from 2GB of 4G LTE data/month, 5GB/month, or 10GB/month. All plans include unlimited talk, text, and 2G data!

If you're considering Mint SIM but aren't certain it's the right decision for you yet, download the app and order the test kit. Try the service, and then just activate the second SIM on the plan of your choice. Easy peasy!

Save big on your monthly wireless bill!

Download: Mint SIM (free)